Unathi Nkayi recently had her followers snd industry colleagues thinking twice about skipping gym after sharing her recent post

The radio and television personality posted some mouthwatering pictures showing off her toned abs and muscles

Social media users flooded her comments section with comments about how the post inspired them to workout

Unathi Nkayi recently set social media timelines on fire when she shared snaps of her perfect body. The former Idols SA judge inspired many to hit the gym and work on their bodies.

Unathi Nkayi has shared saucy pictures on her Instagram timeline. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi shares hot pictures

Anyone who follows Unathi Nkayi knows she is a gym fanatic who loves working out. The star has been sharing her impressive journey with her social media fans and followers.

Taking to her Instagram recently, the star served body goals with a series of pictures. Not only did the post leave Mzansi thinking about hitting the gym, it also left many drooling at the star's perfect figure.

Unathi jokingly asked her fans if they would miss gym after seeing her toned abs. She wrote:

"Are you gonna skip today? We never skip Monday. Back in the afternoon for boxing and kick boxing. It’s shooting season."

Unathi's fans react to her post

Social media users shared reactions to Unathi's post. Peeps said the radio host is an inspiration to many who are still trying to get the perfect bodies.

@ciciworldwide wrote:

"Haaike i was planning to skip but im going."

@nhlanhlasharon said:

"Not after seeing this I’m running to the gym today ❤️"

@djnaves said:

"This is why you don’t eat rank food."

@luludleleweni added:

"Nope, we can't afford..sivela khona Unsta "

@omhile_katlego noted:

"Unathi, I love your body woman. "

@nhlanhla_mafu wrote:

"We weren't ready ‍♀️"

