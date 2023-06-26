Bontle Modiselle turned up the heat in Dubai with her stunning photo set, leaving fans in awe of her impeccable style and confidence

Fans couldn't help but gush over Bontle's radiant smile and perfectly toned physique, showering her with compliments and heart-eyed emojis

Bontle's Instagram post generated a buzz, with followers expressing their desires, admiration, and appreciation for her breathtaking beauty and undeniable sauciness

Bontle Modiselle sizzled in Dubai in a recent Insta post.

South African choreographer and media personality, Bontle Modiselle, has taken Dubai by storm, setting body goals in a captivating Instagram photo set.

Bontle Modiselle dropped some sizzling pics on Insta

In the snapshots, Bontle sizzles under the scorching sun, making the heat index skyrocket. Rocking a simple white tee and a pair of eye-catching green and yellow shorts, she effortlessly exudes confidence and style.

Bontle posted the pics with the caption:

"The heat index is somewhere between ‘OMG’, ‘WTF’ and ‘YOH’ "

Mzansi was left drooling by the dancer's snaps

The combination of her radiant smile, perfectly toned physique, and the picturesque backdrop of palm trees and glistening waves leave viewers in awe.

@not_actually_zeus said:

"Sbwl being that couch in the 3rd frame"

@pretty_melanin3 said:

@yahya_goodvibes said:

"Dubai is hot sheesh was there yoh."

@emergencydancer said:

@mpilonhle_dladla said:

"I wish you were my girlfriend bakithi❤️"

@ndhlovukazi_ said:

"Body"

@judithsephuma said:

"Saucy❤️"

@palesa.alan said;

"Stunner "

@san.disiiwe said:

@kilt_tha_rappro said:

"Washere "

@yenzeka_n said:

"Yho 35°C... Yho too hot. But though you look beautiful all the time eyy❤️"

Bontle Modiselle and daughter Afrika share adorable dance moves in viral video, fans react: “She’s so cute”

Briefly News previously reported on Bontle sharing an adorable dance clip with her baby girl Afrika.

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly's daughter Afrika is following in her mother's footsteps. The little cutie who has grown up before our eyes stunned peeps with her dance moves.

Bontle Modiselle is a woman that wears many hats. From running her dance studio, singing, acting, endorsing brands and also motherhood. The talented dancer loves sharing cute content about her baby girl on social media. From their trips and lavish birthdays.

According to TimesLIVE, the star and her husband, rapper Priddy Ugly pulled out all the plugs for their daughter's first birthday in 2021.

