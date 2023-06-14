Bontle Modiselle wowed her social media followers when she shared an adorable video dancing alongside her daughter Afrika

The internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer has been teaching little Afrika some dance moves and fans love it

Many took to the star's timeline to react to Bontle and Priddy Ugly's daughter's cuteness

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly's daughter Afrika is following in her mother's footsteps. The little cutie who has grown up before our eyes stunned peeps with her dance moves.

Bontle Modiselle and her daughter Afrika showed off their cool amapiano moves. Image: @bontle.modiselle

Bontle Modiselle and daughter Afrika join the viral TikTok dance challenge is sweet video

Bontle Modiselle is a woman that wears many hats. From running her dance studio, singing, acting, endorsing brands and also motherhood. The talented dancer loves sharing cute content about her baby girl on social media. From their trips and lavish birthdays.

According to TimesLIVE, the star and her husband, rapper Priddy Ugly pulled out all the plugs for their daughter's first birthday in 2021.

Bontle recently showed Mzansi that an apple doesn't fall far from the tree when she showed her daughter's cute moves.

Taking to her TikTok page, the doting mom posted a video where she tried the viral Yahyuppiah dance challenge with Afrika. She also shared that it is Afrika's favourite dance. She wrote:

"Afrika's favourite dance"

Bontle Modiselle's followers can't get enough of star and her daughter

The video got many adorable reactions from Bontle's followers. Fans couldn't believe how big and beautiful Afrika is now.

@ThutoAmy said:

"Haibo isn't she 3 months bahn? where have I been‍♀️"

@thandos_girl commented:

"Haibo I see our future miss universe in that child"

@dipuojeanett wrote:

"lol she looks like her aunt Candice "

@@bettygomba added:

"She’s a beautiful mix of her mom and dad she’s gorgeous❤️"

@Cleo noted:

"Beautiful eyes just like Mommy and Aunt Candice."

@Khahliso Gift added:

"When both parents are beautiful "

@Amahle_official said:

"She looks like Jayden Smith as a baby"

@Nono:

"She is so pretty, can I babysit for free "

@Jonelihle sm added:

"I'm just starring at your beauty no Afrika ❤️❤️"

@Music Head commented:

"You're so dope! I've seen many TikToks like this where the adult is literally being ultra-competitive with the kid... So refreshing to see this"

