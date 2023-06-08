Minnie Dlamini definitely had the best time when she was in Paris for property mogul Dr Sisa Michael and Ayanda Ngebulana's destination wedding

The star did not disappoint as she came through with several stunning looks that set tongues wagging

One of her outfits that remains outstanding is a white two-piece featuring a long-sleeved crop top and maxi skirt

Minnie Dlamini was among the selected few who flew to Paris to witness the fairytale wedding of property mogul Dr Sisa Michael and Ayanda Ngebulana.

The stunner who was also the elegant event's MC did not disappoint with her stunning looks.

Minnie Dlamini sizzled in a lovely white outfit in Paris

One thing about Minnie Dlamini, she is always prepared with stunning looks. The star made sure she looked like a million bucks whether she was taking a stroll around Paris, enjoying the views of the beautiful castle or doing what she does best, MC'ing.

South Africans were glued to The Honeymoon actress' Instagram page not only for the wedding content, but to also get a glimpse of her stunning looks. IOL reported that the star slayed in elegant red outfits at the wedding.

One look that stole the show was a two-piece white number she wore to the rehearsal dinner. Designed by Asanda Madyibi, the stunning outfit showed off just enough skin and her toned abs.

In one post, Minnie showed that she completed the look with a pair of elegant clear sandals with fur detail. She wrote:

"On my way to MC the rehearsal dinner in @asandamadyibi #SeeTheUnseen."

Minnie Dlamini's fans drool over her hot snaps

Minnie Dlamini's followers could not have enough of the star's sizzling looks at the wedding. Many said she looked amazing in all her looks but the white one was a favourite.

@nomaswazi_tshabalala said:

"You look like Beyoncé here"

@michele_mogale added:

"That's my mama❤️"

@mikhulus wrote:

"you look beautiful "

@olwethu_ozzay_thiso commented:

"You look sensational my Queen"

Minnie Dlamini marks 13 years in entertainment industry with 5 sizzling Pics

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini gave herself a pat on the back for maintaining a successful career in the entertainment industry.

The beloved media personality thanked her younger self for being brave enough to pursue her dreams and vowed to push harder in the coming years.

