Minnie Dlamini shared a picture showing off the beautiful dress she wore when she emceed at a friend's wedding

The Honeymoon star sported a red dress that showed off her flawless body and paired it with high heels of the same colour

Mzansi celebrities, including Simz Ngema and Unathi Nkayi, loved Minnie's look and gave it a thumbs up

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Minnie Dlamini recently flaunted her hourglass body as the emcee at a friend's wedding.

Simz Ngema and Unathi Nkayi couldn't get enough of Minnie Dlamini's new wedding look. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The beauty looked stunning in a red gown that tightly hugged her figure but was loose enough to walk around while holding things down during the ceremony.

Dlamini wore the dress with red high heels, and her makeup complemented the red outfit with red lipstick. The Honeymoon filmmaker didn't do anything to her hair except brush it away from her face so that her outfit and makeup could shine better.

Check out the trending snap below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi, Simz Ngema, Unathi Nkayi and other celebs gush about Minnie Dlamini's wedding look

Online users and Mzansi celebs, including Simz Ngema and Unathi Nkayi, were in awe of how gorgeous Minnie looked in the red gown. They complimented her in the comments section, saying:

@simzngema said:

"You look amazing."

@unathi.co' shared:

Yes! Thank you for YOU KNOW WHAT"

@knaomin posted:

"Lady in red ❤️"

@__shazzie replied:

"You look stunning, my love "

jessicajane_molebatsi commented:

"As always, you look beautiful."

@tebogokokotla wrote:

"Take my breath away, it's yours! "

@cynthia.cs007 added:

"Yoh, this dress "

Minnie Dlamini's fashion sense roasted

The genuine compliments Minnie received after dropping the wedding snap came after Mzansi made fun of her recent fashion choices.

Dlamini's look for her The Honeymoon premiere was heavily criticised after she posted pictures. ZAlebs reported that Mzansi tore her apart especially considering that her divorce from Quinton Jones was public.

That wasn't the first and last time trolls took jabs at Minnie. When she attended Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiere in Cape Town, her dress also failed to impress Mzansi. Peeps told her to get a new stylist.

Minnie Dlamini’s fans defend her from body-shaming trolls saying she looks “old”: “Celebs are humans too”

In other news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini charted social media trends when she posted stunning pictures on her page.

As expected, peeps flooded Minnie Dlamini's comments section to dish negative comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News