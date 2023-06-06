Makhadzi pleasantly surprised her fans by graciously adhering to a request to dress modestly for her performance at the Bawito Festival & Pequenada in Mozambique

She looked stylish and elegant in a blue trouser suit paired with a white polo neck, showcasing her versatility and receiving the unwavering support from her fans

Makhadzi expressed her respect for the request and the importance of listening to elders, earning praise for her adaptability and commitment to meeting different event requirement

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

'Ghanama' singer Makhadzi was requested to cover up for her Mozambique performance. Images: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi surprised fans by covering up for a recent performance in Mozambique.

Makhadzi dressed modestly as she performed at a kids' show in Mozambique

TimesLIVE reports the Ghanama hitmaker took to social media to share that she had been requested to dress modestly for the Bawito Festival & Pequenada, a children's event held at the Zimpeto National Stadium.

Makhadzi obliged and donned a stylish blue pantsuit paired with a white turtleneck. Her fans showed their support, commending her versatility and expressing that she looks fantastic in any outfit, whether modest or daring.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Makhadzi said she is still a child who listens to her elders

On her Insta page, Makhadzi wrote:

"Invited by Bawito and Mozambique government for kids festival. @bawito they asked me to not show off my body I had to honour the invite. I am still a kid I have to listen when elders talk to me. ❤️✊"

Makhadzi's modesty was applauded by fans

Makhadzi's adaptability and commitment to accommodating different event requirements were applauded by her followers.

@lettielebohang said:

"Hello, beautiful Queen "

@rutendo1952 said:

"And you look more beautiful when your body is covered."

@tsonga_prince said:

Maseve "

@ntebo.mo said:

"Yes "

@prince_give said:

'Beautiful ❤️Queen."

@bomba_ecute said:

"Borotho "

@ms.maimela said:

"You looked so elegant and beautiful❤"

Makhadzi cries as she teases new song about moving on after a breakup, fans shower singer with love

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Makhadzi crying as she teased fans with a new song.

Makhadzi has put the pain she endured during her breakup with Master KG into an emotional song.

The singer sampled the song on her timeline, hinting that it was about moving on after a breakup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News