Dineo Ranaka's brother, Ranaka Ranaka, wrote a Twitter post about being the emotional support his sister needs after revealing her struggle with depression

The Ranakas star received praise from Mzansi people who have been concerned about Dineo's whereabouts after sharing alarming posts

Ranaka's tweet came after Manaka Ranaka shared that the family was doing everything they could for Dineo to recover quickly

Dineo Ranaka’s brother Ranaka Ranaka has been lauded for showing his sister love amid her struggle with depression. Image: @ranakaranaka and @dineoranaka

Dineo Ranaka's family has shown her love after raising concerns with her latest posts about her struggle with depression.

The Kaya 959 host's brother, Ranaka Ranaka, took to his Twitter account to show support for his sister. The message was short but touched many people who have been worried about Dineo after speaking candidly about her deteriorating emotional well-being.

Ranaka tweeted:

"Brothers should always be a phone call away #DineoRanaka"

Mzansi lauds Ranaka Ranaka for supporting Dineo Ranaka

As Zalebs reported that Dineo's cryptic posts hinted that she wanted to end her life, many Mzansi people were glad that her family publicly promised to be there for her.

@Ka_Mngenandlini said:

"She’s lucky to have such a supportive family. Thina the only time our families will come around is when they arrive for ilunch yomgcwabo."

@jansfin shared:

"Guys, please take care of her."

@fezeka39 posted:

"Wow, this made me cry."

@Missy58718684 replied:

"Thank you, Ranaka. Please be there for your sister. Always protect her, please."

@MakhasuM commented:

"You guys are awesome. Dinny will recover. We miss her already."

@Disa63006787 wrote:

"This is so beautiful. I'm proud of you."

@tebohoisaactlad added:

"Tough times never last. Your sister shall be well."

Manaka Ranaka confirms Dineo Ranaka is safe

Another Ranaka family member who recently went public and kept Mzansi informed of Dineo's condition was Manaka Ranaka. The Generations: The Legacy star shared that the family has been seeking help for Dineo.

TimesLIVE reported that she reassured worried fans and celebrities that Dineo was far from endangering herself, as she was with close family members.

Manaka also shared an Instagram post saying that she had spoken with Dineo about her emotional baggage before sharing the alarming posts. In the caption, Manaka vowed to be the pillar of strength Dineo needs to return to her normal mental state.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above. Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Kaya 959 shows support to Dineo Ranak after she opened up about her mental health struggles

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka bravely opened up about her ongoing mental health struggles, revealing her battle with thoughts of harming herself.

Her absence from the morning show at Kaya 959 prompted the radio station to issue a statement on Instagram, expressing their concern and support for the beloved host.

