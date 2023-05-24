Dineo Ranaka's sister Manaka Ranaka shared on Instagram that her family was with the Kaya 959 host when she posted depressive captions

The Generations: The Legacy star also revealed that she had a heartfelt conversation with Dineo two days before her state of mind took a turn

Mzansi has been supportive ever since they found out Dineo's battle with mental health was getting worse

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dineo Ranaka's older sister Manaka Ranaka shared that her family has been getting the Kaya 959 host help after sharing several depressive posts.

Dineo Ranaka’s sister Manaka Ranaka shared a heartfelt message to her sister after revealing her battle with depression. Image: @manakaranana and @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, while everyone panicked in Dineo's comments when she hinted she would end her life, Manaka reassured worried fans that she wasn't alone.

“Family is with her right now and we are trying to get her all the help she will need."

Manaka Ranaka says she had a heart-to-heart conversation

Taking to Instagram, Manaka also shared that she spoke to Dineo about her mental struggles before she posted the sad captions on 23 May. The Generations: The Legacy star told her younger sister she would always be by her side.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“I love you. I appreciate you. I'm here for you. I will go to the ends of the world for you. I pray for you. I phahla for you. I believe in you. I hear you. I see you.”

Mzansi shows Dineo Ranaka love after Manaka Ranaka's health update

As Manaka turned off the comments to her post opening up about Dineo's depression, @MDNnewss reshared it. In the comments, the few peeps who replied showed Dineo love.

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Depression hits the hardest when you are alone. You just feel like you wanna give up. She needs people and loved ones around her."

@Mavati8 commented:

"She will come out stronger."

Check out other replies from Manaka's comments under Dineo's depressive posts below:

@maxasepatience said:

"@manakaranaka Siyabonga ngokusazisa. Please let her know she is loved."

@jabu_30 shared:

"@manakaranaka We pray deep from our hearts that konke kulunge. We love you, Sis."

@manjazz_zee posted:

"@manakaranaka Love and light. God is with you and the rest of your family ❤️"

@deveron__02 added:

"@manakaranaka, you are a great sister, and being there for @dineoranaka shows your bond. Keep the sisterhood going."

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above. Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Sizwe Dhlomo steps in for Dineo Ranaka on the breakfast show amid the star’s mental breakdown on Instagram

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka raised concerns when she revealed that she is battling depression in touching Instagram posts.

According to The Citizen, Kaya 959 announced in a statement that Sizwe Dhlomo would be stepping in for Ranaka.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News