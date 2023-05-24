Kaya FM has shown support to their employee Dineo Ranaka who openly admitted that she is battling with depression

The station issued a statement requesting privacy for Dineo Ranaka who was trending on Twitter after her concerning posts

Dineo's condition means she can not work at the moment, therefore seasoned radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo will step in for her

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Dineo Ranaka is going through the most at the moment, but she has a strong support system. The star raised concerns when she revealed that she is battling depression in touching Instagram posts.

Sizwe Dhlomo will be stepping in for Dineo Ranaka on Kaya FM's 'Breakfast Show'. Image: @dineoranaka and @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Kaya FM issues statement to support Dineo Ranaka amid her social media meltdown

Kaya FM issued a statement of support to Dineo Ranaka following her posts. According to News24, the station's MD Colleen Louw rallied behind Ranaka and asked for her privacy as she deals with the matter. The statement read:

"The Kaya 959 family is keeping Dineo in their hearts, and we wish her healing. We also ask for privacy as Dineo gets through this difficult time."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sizwe Dhlomo to host Kaya FM's Breakfast Show amid Dineo Ranaka's battle with depression

According to The Citizen, Kaya FM released a new lineup in the wake of Dineo Ranaka's concerning posts.

The station noted that Sizwe Dhlomo with be stepping in for Ranaka on the Breakfast Show from 6 am to 9 am alongside Sol Phenduka. Part of Louw's statement read:

"We are confident that our team of talented presenters will hold the fort extraordinarily well during this time."

Dineo Ranaka raises concerns after opening up about battle with depression: "Life is so hard"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka has poured her heart out in concerning social media posts. The radio presenter took to her Instagram page on Tuesday 23 May to reveal that she is battling depression.

According to ZAlebs, the outspoken radio and television personality took to her timeline and revealed that she has been dealing with a lot behind closed doors.

Dineo said she has had a lot on her mind lately and is trying so hard not to take her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News