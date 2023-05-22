Khanyi Mbau's ex-boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga is finally opening up about what he has been going through over the past few months

The Dubai-based Zimbabwean socialite claimed he has not been enjoying his life and was depressed because he had a controlling partner

Although he did not mention Khanyi Mbau's name, Mzansi is convinced that Kudzai was referring to the Young, Famous & African star

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga's relationship crumbled when everyone was not expecting it. The stars who were always lovey-dovey and serving us soft life content from Dubai confirmed their breakup.

Khanyi Mbau’s ex-boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga claims he was in a relationship with a controlling partner. Image: @k_iam_b7 and @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau's ex-boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga says he battled depression because of a controlling partner

News about Khanyi Mbau and Kudzie's breakup started making rounds online after eagle-eyed fans noticed that The Wife star had deleted Kudzai's pictures from her page.

According to ZAlebs, the Zimbabwean socialite confirmed that the reports about their breakup were true in a candid letter sent to the popular gossip blog, Maphephandaba.

In the post, Kudzai claimed that he battled depression after being isolated from his friends and family by his controlling partner.

He said he could not live his privileged life fully because he was scared he would disrespect his partner and cause problems in their relationship. He said:

"For 1.7 years I had a fixed daily routine. Work 18 hours a day, sleep and repeat, and maybe go to the barber. I had very minimal contact and communication with the outside world and my mental health started falling apart.

"Each time I tried to step out, it disrupted the peace in my relationship, so I chose to stay home, and only went out when she was home with me and that was maybe after 4 months for a few weeks. I started losing my ability to communicate well with others socially.

"I started dying a slow painful death inside me and each time I shared how I felt, the response was always ‘your feelings are valid’".

Kudzai Mushonga's fans sympathise with him after seemingly suggesting Khanyi Mbau was controlling

Social media went up in flames following Kudzai's explosive confession. Many put Khanyi Mbau on full blast accusing her of being a control freak.

Some fans advised the Dubai-based socialite to seek help from mental health experts.

@live4aliving1 commented:

"Depression is real! Mental health affects everyone! We need to be kinder to each other! I pray that he finds help during this time! I’ve been there and I know what you’re going through @k_iam_47 . Love will find you my brother don’t worry. All will be well. Prayers up"

@king_nandi_sa wrote:

"Prayers sorrows, prayers sorrows. (In Queen Charlotte's voice)"

@cece.nyawose added:

"That’s exactly what a Libra does to you."

@mlu.309 noted:

"Khanyi Mbau is a narcissist naye, God complex. This guy is also the same, narcissistic with a God complex."

