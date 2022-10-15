The Redroom actress Khanyi Mbau is the undisputed queen of the Mzansi entertainment industry

The star who has evolved over the years has been credited as the original slay queen

Her timeline will leave anyone drooling with the content she posts, from fine dining, and body goals to loved-up vibes

Khanyi Mbau is a household name in the Mzansi entertainment industry. The stunner has had her fair share of controversy, and netizens are here for it.

Khanyi Mbau has been serving soft life goals on her timeline, and fans are here for it. Image: @mbaureloaded.

Source: Instagram

As the Young, Famous and African star celebrates her 37th birthday, Briefly News takes a look at some of the moments the iconic celeb served soft life goals.

1. Posh Rides

One thing we can agree on is that Khanyi is not a fan of cheap rides. The actress always applies pressure when she posts snaps of her luxurious whips. Mbau's Instagram timeline is filled with snaps of her living her best life in high-end cars.

2. Living in Dubai

Khanyi is living everyone's dream right now. The stunner is always travelling between Mzansi and Dubai, where she is currently based. Who wouldn't want to live in a five-star hotel?

3. Designer Outfits

Khanyi Mbau is the queen she thinks she is. The star never shies away from spending on a killer designer outfit or pricey handbags. From Gucci, LV, Burberry and some custom-made pieces, the reality TV star knows how to serve looks.

4. Flying Private

For someone who is always travelling between Dubai and Mzansi, Khanyi Mbau ensures she travels in style. The snaps shared on her timeline show that the actress always sits in the first class.

5. Bae Goals

Khanyi is head over heels for her Zimbabwean boo Kudzai Mushonga. The two have been painting timelines red with their saucy snaps online. From fancy dinner dates to relaxed beach vibes, the love birds are showing us how it's done.

