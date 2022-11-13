Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula returned to social media with some damning allegations against actress Pearl Thusi

Khawula alleged that award-winning rapper AKA cheated on his then-girlfriend and baby mama DJ Zinhle with her BFF Pearl Thusi

The Queen Sono actress headed to her Twitter page to express shock at the appalling accusations against her

Musa Khawula's return means top celebrities will be topping Twitter trends as the controversial entertainment blogger shares news about them.

Pearl Thusi has taken to Twitter to share that Musa Khawula's allegations are false. Image: @pearlthusi and @khawulamusa.

His recent video caused a frenzy on social media as he shared hot gist about stars like Pearl Thusi, AKA, DJ Zinhle and Lerato Kganyago.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Musa Khawula alleged that Pearl Thusi and rapper AKA had a fling while the rapper was still in a serious relationship with DJ Zinhle. These accusations are serious because DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi share a close friendship.

He also seemed to suggest that the Zinhle and the Queen Sono star's relationship was strained by the incident.

Pearl Thusi got wind of the damning allegations and made her way to Twitter to share her reaction. The actress said she would not waste her time responding to Musa Khawula. She also described Khawula's video as nonsense. She wrote:

"I’m not even going justify nonsense with a real response anymore. ✌Enjoy your day, guys."

Peeps urged the star to maintain her silence and not respond to baseless allegations.

@ZenzeleKubhek11 said:

"I believe you my beautiful angel, people are always tweeting lies about you just for the the content. They are annoying really ."

@_thabang_m commented:

"Don’t give it any airtime but get your legal team ready just in case it affects your job."

