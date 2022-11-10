Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered in South Africa on 09 November, and the venue in Johannesburg was star-studded

Mzansi celebrities' outfits understood the assignment, and the snaps shared by the stars are proof

Briefly News looks at some of the best-dressed female and male celebrities who were present at the premiere

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, had its South African premiere on 09 November 2022, and the who's who of SA entertainment graced the lush event.

From Connie Chiume to Mpho Popps: 5 SA Celebs’ Outfits That Took Peeps’ Breath Away at Black Panther Premiere

Source: Instagram

Snaps shared by the Mzansi celebs who gathered at Ster Kinekor at The Zone in Rose Bank, Johannesburg, proved they did not come to play.

Briefly News looks at some of the best-dressed celebs stuck to the Afrofuturism theme.

1. Connie Chiume dazzled in African imprint

Connie Chiume was the most anticipated, and she didn't disappoint. The Black Panther cast member served nothing but the sauce in her colourful gown that stuck to the theme.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

All eyes were on Connie as she's the only South African Black Panther cast member who made a return, and she understood the assignment.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Connie gushed about the lush night. The veteran actress shared stunning snaps and thanked her children who supported her throughout her Black Panther journey.

"Oh what a beautiful evening, I was so honored, I would just like to thank my children for always supporting me and standing by my side through it all! @dynastyfuturebetty @tumi_chiume @nongelochiume @thabz_rams ♥️♥️♥️"

2. Mpho Popps ruffles some feathers

Mpho Popps held it down for the gents. Mzansi male celebs usually tone it down at such events, rocking the good old suit but not Mpho.

The hilarious comedian showed Mzansi netizens, who always drag male celebs for underdressing, that men can step up their fashion game.

Mpho made a fashion statement by rocking feathers attached to his lush black and white suit. ZAlebs reports that it is custom-made by Ephymol.

Mpho hosted the red carpet and gushed about his amazing time, saying:

"All is can say is “WakandaForever” ‍♀️‍♂️‍♀️ The premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was absolutely Well done to my fellow “Black carpet” comrades @somizi and @knaomin you guys held it down "

3. Robot Boii embodied class

Giving Mpho a run for his money was Robot Boii.

The Salary Salary hitmaker rocked a good old tuxedo, but this one was different. It screamed class and luxury, and snaps are making the rounds online. Nao Serati dressed Robot Boii.

4. K Naomi stuck to the theme

K Naomi was lauded for the stunning gown she rocked. The star sported a green dress that kept with the Afrofuturism theme. Briefly News reported that her dress was a fan fave on social media after K Naomi shared pics.

5. Anele Mdoda served legs

Sis' newfound confidence in her body and skin oozed when she rocked a minimal IsiXhosa-inspired dress. The 947 Breakfast Club host showed legs and left fans salivating after she posted the gorgeous pics.

Pearl Thusi parties with Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Johnson

In other news, Briefly News reported that if international stars want to experience how South Africans groove, we can trust Pearl Thusi to do the honours.

The top actress recently partied up a storm alongside American actress Gabrielle Union, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and some of their friends at the ever-popular Konka club in Soweto.

The stars also spoke about how they enjoyed fried chicken and chips at the groove. Union and Wade admitted that it had been a while since they enjoyed the fried chicken.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News