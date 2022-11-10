Celebrities like Viola Davis, DJ Zinhle, and Celeste Ntuli have reacted to the viral clip of Pearl Thusi partying it up with Gabrielle Union

The American star and her former NBA star husband, Dwyane Wade was, in South Africa for their annual Wade World Tour

Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi got to party with the stars at the popular Konka club in Soweto, and Mzansi can't keep calm

If ever there are international stars who want to experience how South Africans groove, we can trust Pearl Thusi to do the honours.

A video of Pearl Thusi living it up with American stars Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union has gone viral. Image:@pearlthusi, @djzinhle and @dwyanewade.

Source: Instagram

The top actress recently partied up a storm alongside American actress Gabrielle Union, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and some of their friends at the ever-popular Konka club in Soweto.

According to TimesLIVE, Pearl shared a video of their shenanigans on her Instagram. The stars aced the trending #CuffItChallenge more than 10 times and nailed it each time.

"Can you count how many times we did this challenge? Watch what happens when hunger strikes at groove ... or the wings just SLAP. I was so lit, and I’m not ashamed (anymore). This #cuffitchallenge is officially over y’all."

The stars also spoke about how they enjoyed some fried chicken and chips at the groove. Union and Wade admitted that it had been a while since they enjoyed the fried chicken. She wrote:

"Lets talk about that chicken thooooooo It's been a minute since I've had bomb chicken in the club!! I wasn't letting it gooooo."

Dwyane added:

"Those wings and fries tho ."

Celebrities also shared reactions to the clip that has since gone viral on social media platforms.

@violadavis wrote:

"Woooohooooo!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️"

@lesleyannbrandt commented:

"My faves. "

@djzinhle commented with a heart emoji

"❤️"

@celestentuli left fire emojis on the post:

""

Source: Briefly News