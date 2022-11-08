It is a sad moment for Scandal! viewers as their favourite actress Nomvelo Makhanya bidding farewell to the show

Makhanya, who played Lindiwe Ngema, literally grew in front of our eyes, starting off as a high school student to a successful married woman

The star is set to make her final appearance on the popular e.tv telenovela on Thursday, 10 November 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nommvelo Makhanya is making her final appearance on Scandal! after calling the popular telenovela home for nearly a decade.

Nomvelo Makhanya is leaving 'Scandal!' on Thursday after nearly 10 years of playing Lindiwe Ngema. Image: @_mvelomakhanya.

Source: Instagram

The star stole Mzansi's heart when she started off on the show as a naughty high school student in the Ngema household until she became a successful business owner and married Nhlamulo.

According to TimesLIVE, e.tv confirmed that Nomvelo Makhanya will grace our television screens for the last time on Thursday. The star's character evolved over the years from a high school student in Soweto to a club owner.

Speaking about her journey on the show, Nomvelo looked back at how far she has come and the hurdles she has overcome. She admitted that the journey might not have been a smooth sail, but it was memorable. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"It's crazy that I literally gave birth to this girl, and yet I also grew up with her as well. When I look back on some of the first episodes I did, there's been a lot of growth, and it's been a great journey."

Sizwe Dhlomo appears on MacG’s Podcast and Chill, brags about having more money than SA rappers while at YFM

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Sizwe Dhlomo is a big flex. The media personality appeared on MacG's Podcast and Chill on Monday afternoon, 11 November.

The Kaya 959 host gave the people what they wanted to hear during the show. They spoke about women, lux cars and money. Taking to Twitter before the episode dropped, Sizwe Dhlomo said:

"Lol! Give the people what they want @MacGUnleashed!"

In the clip, he bragged that he has never had a problem with getting women since he was a child.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News