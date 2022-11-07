Sizwe Dhlomo appeared on MacG's Podcast and Chill and bragged that he had more money than Mzansi rappers while he was still working at YFM

The media personality also shared that he has never had a problem about attracting women since he was a child and spoke about his lux ride while at YFM

Sizwe definitely gave the people what they wanted as they praised him for opening up about his journey in the entertainment space

Sizwe Dhlomo is a big flex. The media personality appeared on MacG's Podcast and Chill on Monday afternoon, 11 November.

The Kaya 959 host gave the people what they wanted to hear during the show. They spoke about women, lux cars and money. Taking to Twitter before the episode dropped, Sizwe Dhlomo said:

"Lol! Give the people what they want @MacGUnleashed!"

In the clip, he bragged that he has never had a problem with getting women since he was a child. He told MacG and Sol Phenduka:

"Women have liked me since I was a baby. I don't have a problem getting a woman's attention."

In another clip, he hilariously shared that he had more money than South African rappers when he was still working at YFM. The star shared that he drove a lux car than the provincial station's CEO at the time.

Chillers took to social media and shared mixed views on the fire episode. Many said they enjoyed his chat with MacG and his crew.

@LadiiiSphinx said:

"Sizwe but jokes aside, me I want your kids. Even if you can give me just ONE. Those Genes must merge with mine."

@bantu_bhungane wrote:

"Guys I must say @SizweDhlomo is who he thinks he is. From now on my muy I swear you earned my comprehensive respect, bru. You're so knowledgeable, you for the people and you stand for humanity. Sizwe is clear man, even MacG yayvuma iDWG yezwa!!"

@DJSABZERO1 commented:

"I've never thought Sizwe is such a good guy, we often hear MacG compliments him. I really thoroughly enjoyed the show but I wish to meet you."

DJ Maphorisa posts stunning pic with A-Reece

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to his timeline to post a snap with A-Reece. The two Mzansi stars come from Pretoria.

The Izolo hitmaker bragged that his hometown has some of the best artists. The Amapiano producer is one of the richest producers of the genre and A-Reece is one of the best rappers in the country.

Taking to Twitter to brag about their achievements, Phori captioned his post:

"Don’t sleep on PRETORIA too much talent and visionaries."

Social media users took to Madumane's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his post. Some praised him and A-Reece while others called him out for not opening up the industry for artists from his hometown.

