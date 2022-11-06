Andile Mpesane recently added a new beast to his car collection, and his fans are here for it

The multi-talented Royal AM chairman, football layer, rapper and reality TV star flaunted his new Nissan GT-R on his page

He shared a video soon after the purchase and shared that he bought the pricey whip so he could cruise during the summer season

Andile Mpisane never misses a moment to show off his wealth. The reality TV star and football player left Mzansi salivating when he shared a video of his whip.

Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane revealed that he bought a Nissan GT-R. Image: @andilempisane10.

Source: Instagram

Mpisane, who recently made headlines after his baby mama Sithelo Shozi claimed that the GBV case against him had been taken to court, seemed unfazed as he flaunted his new whip.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Royal AM chairman shared a video of the burnt orange car while raving the engine. Andile Mpisane told fans that he bought the Nissan GT-R, estimated to cost around R1.8 million, for the summer season.

The star's fans and followers headed to his timeline to congratulate him on the new addition to his impressive car collection. Others even wished they had his life.

@andilenyakatsha said:

"One day i will be rich just like you."

@realdanduminy added:

"Congrats my boi!! Glad I could help."

@unduduzohlophe commented:

"You make it so hard for us to hate you."

@ommuhler wrote:

"I just love how Tamia is there at the back smiling ☺️."

@boyasemakaleng noted:

"Looks like a hybrid 1000 horse power super machine this one."

@sbusiso_zb added:

"1000 hp hybrid turbo kit1.8 million."

