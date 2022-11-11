A Hilux bakkie left a Nissan GTR in the dust in a viral video that had Mzansi peeps talking about engines and cars

The clip took place at a drag strip with other vehicles behind them waiting to speed off the finish line

South African netizens were entertained by the clip and enthusiastically tried to figure out why the pick-up was faster

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Hilux bakkie stunned peeps online when it left a Nissan GTR in the dust during a drag race with Mzansi's petrolheads debating.

A Nissan GTR was dusted by a supped-up Hilux bakkie that impressed Mzansi netizens. Images: @NathiB_Mabaso/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Nissan had the advantage on the start line because it had bells and whistles, such as launch and traction control which the old Hilux didn't have from the get-go. shared the clip in a Twitter post and quoted a saying that went:

" 'If it looks like it's not supposed to be there, don't race it' "

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Latent potential unleashed

Towards the middle of the video, the GTR's technical advantages are no match for the immense horsepower that the supped-up Hilux had under its hood. It starts to pull away towards the end of the clip and leaves the GTR in the dust.

Peeps had a field day as to why it won. See the comments below:

@sowazis said:

"Fear of wrecking up one's car from the Audi driver while the Hilux driver has nothing to lose is the reason for this "

@MMashilo28 asked:

"But guys why are we buying German machines if we have people that can work the engine and it be faster than those sports cars?"

@heiskayceetartu posted:

@moeiilikheid mentioned:

"Is that bakkie capable of handling that speed on curves I don't think so."

@NoOffense011 commented:

"That's a 2jz engine for you, that bakkie can even beat the original Supra."

@SenzelokuhleDl1 shared:

@nehlatsh said:

"Sounds like its packing a Lexus engine."

@mthobisi_maduna mentioned:

"There's probably around 500 horse power under that bonnet."

Andile Mpisane car collection gets even bigger, gets brand new whip worth over R2 million leaving fans amazed

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Andile Mpisane had just added another car to his already impressive luxury collection. The media personality opted for a fun orange colour for his own version of the Nissan GT-R.

Andile shared details of his new ride on Instagram. Many followers could not get enough of the display of luxury as they sang his praises in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News