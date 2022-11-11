TikTok Video of Sheep With Massive Bums Amuses and Reminds People of Kardashian Sisters: “OMG We Think Alike”
- A TikTik video of sheep with massive bums has people dying of laughter online and sharing their wild imaginations
- Thousands of people said the peaceful animals immediately reminded them of the famous Kardashian sisters
- The simple video is circulating on social media, with people shocked at the rare sighting of the sheep with big behinds
A flock of big-bottomed sheep had the TikTok streets buzzing with jokes about their big behinds. People across the world said the animals looked like the Kardashian clan who also have their signature beautiful backsides.
It's reported that the sheeps' hard bottoms is a result of a genetic mutation and that the posterior area is made up of pure muscle.
Netizens added that the animals have better bums than most popular stars who had to get BBLs to enhance their beauty.
Men who installed FNB sign upside-down look defeated, SA serves A-grade humour: "Critical skills, well done"
The video was posted by @chorva_ and got over 80 thousand likes as everyone online eerily had one thought upon seeing the sheep and it was the Kardashian/Jennner family.
Watch the TikTok video below:
@Ronousek asked:
"Did I just watch the Kardashians?"
@elenacasanova294 said:
"Keeping up with the Kardashians."
@JapRmsT wrote:
"Actually looks better than some of the BBLs that get posted."
@jodeeboots posted:
"I think those are called Nicki Minaj goats."
@yolandaguerrero016 shared:
"I just feel jealous, and I don’t know why. "
@soulmorenadesigns added:
"Omg, we think alike. I said right away, is that you, Kim?"
@vanessagomez192 mentioned:
"These comments did not disappoint. We're all on the same page!"
@juliexannx commented:
"Kardashian clan!"
