A TikTik video of sheep with massive bums has people dying of laughter online and sharing their wild imaginations

Thousands of people said the peaceful animals immediately reminded them of the famous Kardashian sisters

The simple video is circulating on social media, with people shocked at the rare sighting of the sheep with big behinds

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of big-bottom sheep walking in the field. Image: @chorva

Source: UGC

A flock of big-bottomed sheep had the TikTok streets buzzing with jokes about their big behinds. People across the world said the animals looked like the Kardashian clan who also have their signature beautiful backsides.

It's reported that the sheeps' hard bottoms is a result of a genetic mutation and that the posterior area is made up of pure muscle.

Netizens added that the animals have better bums than most popular stars who had to get BBLs to enhance their beauty.

The video was posted by @chorva_ and got over 80 thousand likes as everyone online eerily had one thought upon seeing the sheep and it was the Kardashian/Jennner family.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the TikTok video below:

@Ronousek asked:

"Did I just watch the Kardashians?"

@elenacasanova294 said:

"Keeping up with the Kardashians."

@JapRmsT wrote:

"Actually looks better than some of the BBLs that get posted."

@jodeeboots posted:

"I think those are called Nicki Minaj goats."

@yolandaguerrero016 shared:

"I just feel jealous, and I don’t know why. "

@soulmorenadesigns added:

"Omg, we think alike. I said right away, is that you, Kim?"

@vanessagomez192 mentioned:

"These comments did not disappoint. We're all on the same page!"

@juliexannx commented:

"Kardashian clan!"

TikTok video of drunk cow that keeps tripping & falling all over the place has Mzansi in tears laughing

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that A cow ransacked some alcohol in a hut and drank most of it. He passed out in the room, but his little nap wasn't enough to wear off the alcohol.

The cow was recorded making his way out of the room, and he could barely see where he was going. The people in the yard were shocked to see the drunk cow losing his balance till he eventually fell on his back.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News