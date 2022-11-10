A woman caught famous musician Sam Smith making a TikTok and sent the internet into a meltdown

The multi-staged TikTok video highlights the eerie coincidence peeps couldn't believe because of how accurate it was

Netizens worldwide couldn't believe the train of events and expressed the myriad of emotions they were feeling

A woman caught Sam Smith making a TikTok outside her apartment and peeps worldwide were having a field day with the crazy coincidence.

A lady caught Sam Smith creating a TikTok, and the internet couldn't deal. Images: okiamyasmin/ TikTok

Source: UGC

okiamyasmin caught the famous singer mid-performance and stitched the final video of Sam Smith to the one she recorded of him making it. She then stitched it with a video of her looking out of a window while wearing a bandaid. The TikTok went viral with over 6 million views.

The sheer coincidence of this all happening at once is quite hard to believe but is extremely entertaining. okiamyasmin already had a large following on the platform, with over 250 thousand people anticipating her videos.

The comment section of the clip is riddled with languages from all over the world. Peeps had so many questions for the woman, but her replies were drowned out by curious peeps watching in utter bewilderment. See the comments below:

Zed said:

"The second hand embarrassment is actually unbearable "

Anthony Gilét mentioned:

"The video has sooo many layers; the stitch, the live footage, the sound effect, the nose tape "

omarvillanelle enthusiast commented:

"I’m so sorry you had to witness that."

Raúl Villalobos shared:

"The women watching him in the back "

Missy305 posted:

"I don’t think you understand I’m dyinggggggg "

max:) shared:

"@bel @Sinem imagine seeing Shane Dawson outside ur house doing this while ur recovering from ur nose job."

demi | sustainable(ish) said:

"The tears coming out of my eyes right now omg."

moto_quin mentioned:

"Why you gotta do him like that "

