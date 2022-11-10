Emtee has denied that he has a manager after someone claiming to be his manager scammed people using the rapper's name

The Roll Up hitmaker slammed people who called him out after the scammer swindled them out of their cash by claiming he manages the artist

Social media users took to Emtee's timeline and advised him to get a manager to run his brand because managing himself is not good for his career

Emtee has taken to his timeline to set the record straight. The rapper revealed that he doesn't have a manager since he launched his own record label.

Emtee has denied that he has a manager. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

According to his post, someone claiming to be the star's manager scammed a few people using his name. Taking to Twitter, Emtee shared that he has his own reasons for not having a manager.

Fans took to his comment section and advised Emtee to get himself a manager to run his brand as a business.

@Nathi_manando said:

"All I'm gonna say is that you are sleeping on your level my guy. This is your career, brother, start taking it serious. There's nothing wrong about having a team that helps you take care of business. I think that's why you fell off you, don't take your career serious."

@MLutseke wrote:

"My deepest fear is that his prime may pass before the world witnesses how brilliant he is. He really needs a hood team around him to run his brand as a business it is."

@MalumeJabulani commented:

"You manage yourself but still we can’t get hold of your booking details. You don’t respond to DMs like bro it’s been 2 years trying to book you with no luck. All the best anyway."

@gerald_mashego said:

"Drop bangers all year next year every month. Remind the game who’s got things on lock. SA really really loves you."

@l_singeni added:

"Don't you sometimes think you maybe do need a manager?"

