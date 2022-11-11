A group of men tried installing an FNB sign but put it on upside-down instead while looking completely defeated

The gents looked as if they would try to fix their mistake but ended up possibly taking a break and chilling

Peeps couldn't believe the mistake the dudes made and busted out some hilarious jokes and memes

A group of men made quite the faux pas when they installed an FNB sign upside-down and looked defeated.

Some gents had a rough day at work and installed an FNB sign upside-down, making peeps cackle. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@VehicleTrackerz posted the clip online instead of the usual car-orientated videos they upload often. The short clip, uploaded on Twitter, starts off with the men already having made a mistake and seemingly trying to fix the blunder.

The different stages of blunder

The clip continues with the cameraman narrating what's going on in bits and pieces and laughing in the background. The men in the next frame seem to have given up on righting their wrongs.

The last frame shows one of the men sitting on the side, looking as if they were about to have an existential crisis about the fear of being fired. Sometimes, you can try everything to fix the problem, but it might not work.

South Africans laughed at the clip and cracked hilarious jokes about it. See the comments below:

@Zonkekhumalo190 said:

"That what happened when u work under influence of alcohol."

@LebzaG9 mentioned:

"Nelspruit is on the streets for all the wrong reasons lately "

@BongisisaMM posted:

@Judaeda3 commented:

"Critical Skills, well done"

@KING_KWEEN_SA said:

"Logo first now look, simplicity they said"

@Blaza841 shared:

@sethunkateko mentioned:

"Mbombela, Nelspruit Pinnacle building "

@DankieSthibo said:

"Its the spirit of that bad logo."

Source: Briefly News