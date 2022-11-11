KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans caught a 2.1m black mamba who was just trying to watch some TV and chill

Nick shared a picture of the big snake on Facebook, letting people know that it was not happy to leave

Laughing out of relief, people took to the comments to share what they thought the snake was watching

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans had his hands full with a naughty 2.1m black mamba who was not pleased that its TV viewing was disrupted.

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans caught a naughty 2.1m black mamba. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans

Source: Facebook

The sun is out, and so are the snakes. Snake catches are super busy in KZN as reptiles take advantage of the blazing sun.

Taking to his widely followed Facebook page, Nick shared a picture of the snake, explaining that it was not happy to be caught. The snake was found under a TV cabinet in a house in the Dawncliff area in Westville, KZN.

“A 2.1m Black Mamba hiding under a TV cabinet in the Dawncliffe area of Westville a few days ago.

“Bit of a stubborn snake that wasn't excited about being caught but not one of the more difficult captures.

“Relocated to an area with no TV cabinets in sight.”

The people of Mzansi crack snake jokes out of pure relief

While no one wants to come face to face with a 2.1m black mamba, especially when you are about to relax and watch your favourite show, people were happy Nick got it out safely. Making jokes, people tried to imagine what the snake would have watched, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Donna Zeidel said:

“That snake liked watching Nat Geo! Nice capture…”

Charmaine D Saunders said:

“Poor thing was probably trying to catch a spot of Netflix.”

Cheryl Chanderpal said:

“He was trying to watch Snakes on a Plane. I'm sure of it.”

Tamryn Russell said:

“Westville is on top of my list of places never to live ”

Brenda Nichole Webb said:

“But what’s he got for evening entertainment now? ”

Lor Raine said:

“See that’s a sign. We need a new season of Snake Season! ”

Nick Evans rescues a black mamba trapped in a pipe: "It was hilarious, but I needed to catch it, not laugh"

In related news, Briefly News reported that the popular KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans received applause on social media after he shared the details of how he and his friends recently managed to rescue a black mamba.

Sharing the details on Facebook, Nick said when he arrived on the scene, he looked into the pipe and could hear and see the mamba moving away from him. He said the pipe was about 15m long, and looking from both sides, he could see the mamba was in the middle.

"My friend Duncan Slabbert joined me and his daughter Jade to help as they often do. It was nice having someone on the other end of the pipe who could capture it, just in case it came out that side," he said.

