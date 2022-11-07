Snake rescuer Nick Evans recently went on another rescue mission where he rescued a 2.5 m black mamba.

Nick said he received a call informing him about a black mamba trapped in an approximately 15 metres long pipe in Queensburgh.

He said with the help of his friends, he managed to rescue the snake, but a lot unfolded before they could complete their mission.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans rescues a black mamba. Image: Nick Evans/Facebook

The popular KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans received applause on social media after he shared the details of how he and his friends recently managed to rescue a black mamba.

Sharing the details on Facebook, Nick said when he arrived on the scene, he looked into the pipe and could hear and see the mamba moving away from him. He said the pipe was about 15m long, and looking from both sides, he could see the mamba was in the middle.

"My friend Duncan Slabbert joined me and his daughter Jade to help as they often do. It was nice having someone on the other end of the pipe who could capture it, just in case it came out that side," he said.

Nick said they tried flushing it out with water, but this did not work, so they had to devise another plan.

"There was this Simba ball lying around, and one of them suggested using that to block the pipe, allowing it to fill up and scare the mamba towards Duncan," he shared.

He said eventually, a wave of water came crashing out, and the mamba came out with the last flash of the water.

"It was hilarious! But I needed to catch it, not laugh. Not a nice experience for the mamba. But letting it go hunting in the complex again wasn't an option," he said.

Nick said after the rescue, everyone suggested they relocate the black mamba permanently.

People have since taken to the comments section to react, and here are a few reactions:

Vaughan Veale said:

"That would have been quite funny to watch. But well done Nick and all the rest. Good job."

Doris Charles also wrote:

"Thanks Nick I hope it's a long way away from humans."

Wonderful tale, Nick - just can't help hearing the Simba ball singing "Hakuna Matata.....got no worries..." while being close to Mr Mamba," Janet Hyde commented.

