Reptile conversationist Nick Evans rescued a black mamba from a Westville restaurant which sadly died a few hours later

He told the story about how many people were fearful of it and received tons of calls from scared and concerned civilians

Peeps were sad about the aftermath of the ordeal and applauded the snake rescuer for his consistent help

Nick Evans took to the socials to share his fascinating tale of how he rescued a black mamba from a Westville restaurant which sadly died a few hours later.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans rescued a badly injured black mamba from a busy restaurant, earning admiration from Mzansi peeps. Images: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/ Facebook

He told the tale on Facebook, where his account is peppered with interesting stories about where danger noodles tend to wander and hide. Nick Evans started the tale by talking about how many concerned and scared people were calling him about the snake citing.

People were so shaken by the spotting that even his wife received many calls. They got to the scene, and Nick found that the snake hid under a Ford Ranger. While trying to get the snake out with his wife, another snake rescuer arrived to have dinner.

The two snake rescuers got it out, but the poor snake died a few hours later because it got run over. Nick also said it could have escaped from a nature reserve nearby.

Peeps were fascinated by the tale. See the comments below:

Carolina Van Heerden said:

"Shame poor snake but you tried your best... Keep safe Nick and God bless "

Vaughan Veale mentioned:

"Great job Nick, but sorry about the outcome of the snake."

Chris Compton-James commented:

"Well done, Nick Evans! I hear their pasta dishes are incredible "

Lori Hamer Hill posted:

"Poor thing. We know you would have done whatever need be to save it. Thank you for caring so much."

Clive Mortimer shared:

"Ag, sad man. Keep up the excellent work sir."

Doris Charles said:

"Poor snake Nick, they should stick to their own environment and stay away from human activity."

Lynda Myrdal mentioned:

"Oh, bless it. Beautiful creature. How sad and for you to Nick."

