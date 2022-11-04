A video showing two paragliders landing in the middle of Sea Point Main Road in Cape Town has gone viral

The startling footage shows the two adventures land on the road as the weather appears very gloomy

It is said that they went slightly off course due to the strong winds and stormy weather, leaving several netizens with many questions

Some people may consider paragliding an extreme sport; however, two Cape Town gliders took it to a whole other level yesterday.

A video showing two paragliders landing in the middle of a busy street in Sea Point has been doing the rounds online, leaving many South Africans baffled by the attempt to do the stunt in unsuitable weather conditions.

A video of two paragliders landing in Sea Point Main Road, Cape Town, left many users unsettled. Image: @ChadSaaiman/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @ChadSaaiman shared a video from the incident, which he captioned:

“As I parked in Sea Point now, really hope the people involved are okay. Landing seemed to be managed under the circumstances. Not sure about this being launched/approved with this weather?”

According to News24, the pair went slightly off course due to the famous Cape Town winds and landed on Sea Point Main road.

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell said the tandem paraglider had landed on the pavement and there were no injuries sustained.

Their emergency landing ruffled a few feathers online, with many netizens questioning why they thought it was a good idea to embark on the glide in the first place when strong winds and storm conditions were approaching.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

@dkfairfield commented:

“Flown that site many times - I can say I’ve seen commercial tandem pilots take off in seriously suspect weather too many times… the problem is that it's money-driven, so they push to get the flight complete and risk safety to do so. Choose your tandem company carefully!”

@southy_citizen asked:

“There’s lightning and they decided to paraglide? What were they thinking?”

@4irYako replied:

“It's an emergency landing, I don't think it was approved.”

@ross56866868 reacted:

“I watched these guys take off from my house… the weather had been building for over an hour. Lighting, wind gusts. It was very obvious to me that flying would be dangerous. Extremely irresponsible!”

@Gary22k wrote:

“Very poor decision to launch. And probably a succession of poor decisions on the way down. Fly within your limits and fly within the safety envelope! Missed both calls. I assume a very newbie pilot.”

@qikkit said:

“Wait, someone thought it was a good idea to launch into this weather. Welp.”

Source: Briefly News