A woman who made the move from South Africa to Scotland has shown people what life over there is really like

TikTok user @the_saffa_in_scotland shared a video of the council houses in Scotland, which is seen as the ‘poor area’

Seeing what free housing looks like in Scotland had many Mzansi citizens wondering where SA went so wrong

It is no secret that South Africa is very much a third-world country and that promises made by the government have not been kept. A SA woman living in Scotland showed Mzansi citizens what the ‘poor area’ there looks like, leaving many in shock.

TikTok user @the_saffa_in_scotland showed people how the poor live in Scotland, which shocked them. Image: TikTok / @the_saffa_in_scotland

The people of SA have been crying out for help with no light at the end of the tunnel. This has led to many leaving the country to places where they are able to give themselves and their children a brighter future.

TikTok user @the_saffa_in_scotland shared a video of the council houses in Scotland. These are homes provided by the government for those less fortunate. While the area is classified as the ‘poor area’, the homes are still beautiful, safe, clean and nothing like the RDP houses that we know in SA.

The woman noted that there are no fences, cars are parked on the street, and she can stand with her phone out without fearing for her safety. Life is definitely very different in Scotland.

The people of Mzansi take to the comment section in total disbelief

Seeing how life is lived in another country had many people feeling deeply saddened for our people. Some people working seven days a week only dream of living in a home like the ones in the video, and those people are getting free from their government.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@BadKarma said:

“Looks like a middle class suburb in South Africa”

@Shihaam Ismail said:

“No, compared to the Cape Flats these are still very good looking, I'm impressed by how safe it seems.”

@user945564 said:

“Wow, shows you what an honest government can do for its people.”

@garybruiners said:

“I'm looking at the cars and it's modern.... middle class different from ours.”

