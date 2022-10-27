The people of Mzansi could not believe their eyes when they saw footage of a car penetrating a wall at top speed

Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared street camera footage of the incident, and it almost looks movie scene like

Some wondered if the driver knew of a portal to another world or if they had just witnessed life from another planet

Mzansi peeps minds were warped by footage of a Mercedes-Benz driving through a wall at top speed as if it was a secret passage or something. It looks like a scene from a movie.

Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared a clip showing a car driving through a wall as if it were paper. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

While it is no secret that South Africa has some wild drivers, someone driving full speed at a wall is not something you ever expect to see.

Widely followed Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared street camera footage showing a Mercedes-Benz driving through a wall at top speed. The way the car penetrated the wall is almost unbelievable.

The people of Mzansi respond out of pure shock

Some people were so frazzled by the footage that they responded in humor. Some wondered if the man was from the future and was catching a portal back home because, wow.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@VendaVendor said:

“That car is coming from an alternate universe and in that universe there’s no wall there. I think there might have been a portal temporarily opened due to a glitch in space and time continuum. No other explanation really.”

@Oletta15148998 said:

“Maybe he suffered a medical condition n lost control of the car. Only him the driver n his God knows what happened in that vehicle at that moment ”

@MlidohH said:

“…maybe that’s a short cut to his garage…”

@Che_Mwawa said:

“What a short cut.”

@RealMbombo said:

Massive snake gets pulled from the wheel arch of a car: viral video has thousands of SA people screaming

In related news, Briefly News reported that snakes are a big no for many people. So, when Mzansi peeps saw men pulling a massive snake from the wheel arch of a car, they swiftly removed themselves from the situation.

Not only are snakes seen as a bad omen in many African cultures, but they are also just generally creepy and scary to many people.

Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared the video showing two men pulling the huge snake out of the car's body. That thing must have been at least two meters long!

Source: Briefly News