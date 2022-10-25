A car crashed into a wall at a swift pace in a video that left Mzansi wondering what happened

The car zipped through an intersection at an insanely dizzying speed and missed several other cars crossing the intersection

The crazy clip brought about a discussion on road safety in the country and questions about what could cause such

A car driving at crazy speeds crashed into a fence in a video, leaving South Africans puzzled and questioning what was happening.

The high-speed collision posted by on Twitter was very brief but shows how bizarre the crash was. The incident happened on the 23rd of October, making it super recent.

Mzansi peeps who watched the video assumed that the car was a Benz, judging by its body shape. The short video surprised the peeps because the car seemingly came out of nowhere at insane speeds.

Fatalities in road accidents are sadly commonplace in South Africa. According to Independent Online, thousands of South African youth parish because of reckless driving and road accidents. The problem has even been called an epidemic within the country.

South Africans discussed the accident at length, with some asking questions about what could cause such a thing to happen. See the responses below:

@ResponsibleDad1 said:

"That's why some ppl put huge rocks outside their houses to prevent this. I hope there was no swimming pool on the other side of the wall."

@ndlelankosi asked:

"Isn't that a Benz?"

@WokeFather21 commented:

"That’s why is very important to always be vigilant when driving because the other driver can be reckless and that will cause you your life even though you were not at fault. "

@shepherd_ncube7 shared:

@titusson_zealot mentioned:

"I'm not having a house next to a busy road, imagine you braaing meat and a car just pops up."

@Mamphegoo posted:

"At least he didn't hit anyone."

@Sifiso57394361 said:

"T junction, traffic lights, daylight still shoot straight. There must be something wrong with this motorist."

@Busisiwe_N_M_ commented:

"If anything, I hope there was no one behind that wall."

