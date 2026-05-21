Siya Kolisi gave fans a glimpse into his Cape Town hangout with Hollywood actor Omar Benson Miller during the actor’s visit to South Africa

Social media users flooded the comments with references to Sinners, 8 Mile and Ballers after spotting the famous actor with the Springboks captain

Omar Benson Miller also shared his own Cape Town moments online as fans welcomed him to Mzansi and praised his connection with Kolisi

South African rugby star Siya Kolisi welcomes Hollywood actor and Sinners star Omar Benson Miller to Cape Town. Image: omarbensonmiller

Source: Instagram

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has sparked excitement online after sharing photos with Hollywood actor Omar Benson Miller during the actor’s recent visit to Cape Town.

Kolisi posted pictures on Instagram showing himself alongside the Sinners actor at Nice To Matcha in Cape Town. The rugby star joked in his caption that Miller had travelled “from California to Cape Town”.

“From California to Cape Town, hope you enjoyed our country,” Kolisi wrote.

Miller, known for his towering height and heavy frame, standing at 6 feet 6 inches (1.98 m), responded with genuine appreciation.

The actor replied, “Thanks for the hospitality,” using a salute emoji to underscore his message.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with references to Miller’s role as Cornbread in the hit 2025 horror film Sinners. Others also mentioned some of the actor’s famous appearances in 8 Mile and Ballers.

Siya Kolisi and Omar Benson Miller trend online

Miller’s appearance alongside Kolisi quickly drew attention from fans who recognised him from his iconic film and television roles.

Instagram user Illy_hart27 reacted with excitement:

“Not CORNBREAD from Sinners!!!!”

Others joked about the film’s vampire storyline after seeing the actor in Cape Town. Instagram user Sizwevee commented:

“Be careful, that one dude is a vampire.”

The crossover between rugby and Hollywood also sparked playful casting suggestions from fans. Instagram user Cowboycaleb wrote:

“Omar can play Bongi Mbonambi in the Springboks movie.”

The reactions reflected the excitement around seeing a Hollywood actor casually spending time with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in South Africa.

Miller later shared his own Instagram post from Sea Point, where he praised the hospitality he received in Cape Town.

“Major love continues here & have met some good people on & off set, none the least Siya Kolisi,” he wrote.

Omar Benson Miller’s Sinners role draws attention

Miller has enjoyed renewed global attention following the success of Sinners, which was directed by Ryan Coogler and released in April 2025.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles and became one of the biggest films of 2025. Miller is known for projects including Ballers, 8 Mile and Miracle at St. Anna.

Social media users repeatedly referred to Miller as “Cornbread”, the name of his Sinners character, while others praised him for interacting warmly with South African fans online.

Cape Town celebrity moments excite South Africans

Kolisi’s latest celebrity interaction comes as the rugby star continues to remain one of South Africa’s most followed sporting personalities online.

Fans also welcomed Miller to Mzansi, with many praising Cape Town’s growing reputation as a destination for international film productions and celebrities.

The interaction between the Springboks captain and the Hollywood actor quickly gained traction online, with many fans enjoying the blend of rugby culture, film references and humour.

The photos shared by Siya Kolisi and Omar Benson Miller created a buzz online as South Africans reacted to seeing the rugby icon alongside one of Hollywood’s familiar faces.

The crossover between sport and entertainment gave fans plenty to talk about, especially with Sinners continuing to dominate pop culture conversations in 2026.

Siya Kolisi welcomed Hollywood's Omar Benson Miller to South Africa. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi’s luxury G-Wagon sparks reactions

Briefly News also reported that Siya Kolisi recently had South Africans talking after sharing photos beside his black Mercedes-Benz G-Class during a stop at an Engen garage.

Fans flooded the comments with jokes about the luxury vehicle, while others praised Kolisi’s down-to-earth personality despite the flashy lifestyle.

Source: Briefly News