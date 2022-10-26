A daredevil rolled around in a makeshift cart and ran a red light at high speeds in a video that stunned Mzansi peeps

Gents using these as transportation is a common sight in South Africa's big cities, but the way the dude did it was odd

The concern from folks was directed to the fearless man's safety, seeing that he could've been seriously hurt

Mzansi's streets refuse to be dull places. A brave man barreled down a road on his makeshift cart and ran a red light.

A gent rolled down a street at crazy speeds and ran a red light, shocking Mzansi peeps. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Popular video account @kulanicool uploaded the odd clip on Twitter, where peeps nationwide were in disbelief at the incredibly risky act while others cracked jokes about it.

Seeing gents on these carts cruising down Mzansi streets isn't uncommon at all, but this particular at is way more high-octane than other sightings. What adds to the danger is that he narrowly evaded a car he could have easily crashed into.

Another strange detail about the clip is that the driver is lying down on his stomach instead of sitting upright, as most cart users operate.

South Africans couldn't believe the speeds he was travelling at and also cracked chuckle-inducing jokes about the whole incident. See the comments below:

@aey_dear said:

"Any collision is a head-on."

@JasEasy mentioned:

"Cats are jealous of his 10 lives "

@danny_dungi posted:

@lohraynnj commented:

"I trust he can apply breaks on that, given how it avoided hitting onto that sedan."

@Una_dollar said:

"How he swerved that car which was getting onto the road Impressive."

@Nomza19911585 shared:

@DjMjora mentioned:

"These people are talented… The other day they overtook me while I was driving 60km/ph."

@ReginaldSimphi5 commented:

"Taking chances this one, one day is one day."

