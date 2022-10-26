Reddit users helped a woman feel better about her decision to make her wedding a no-alcohol zone despite the drama

The bride had a falling out with one of her friends who felt a dry wedding would be boring and a total joke

Many people reassured the woman that she was well in her right to make the decision that she did, but maybe she could have been kinder to her friend

Dry weddings are now a thing, and one woman ran into a bit of drama when she decided to follow the trend. The woman shared her situation on Reddit and got some honest feedback.

One couple decided not to have alcohol at their wedding, creating some drama. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

So, if you do not know what a dry wedding is, it is when a couple decides against having alcohol at their wedding. You’ll have to drink a lot of sugary drinks to get your vibe on, lol.

News 24 shared the story of a woman who had to cancel one of her friends from her wedding after he took offence to her decision to have a dry reception.

Both the bride and groom do not drink. So, they thought there was no point wasting money on alcohol for others or even having a cash bar and dealing with the sloppy mess that comes with drunk people.

This decision had one of the bride’s friends calling her to ask if she was joking. After a lengthy conversation, the woman eventually told her friend that if he couldn’t have fun without alcohol, he should probably consider seeking professional help… and that did not go down well.

Feeling conflicted by what had happened, the woman took to Reddit to ask if what she had done and said was too much. Most felt she was well in her right.

Here are a few of the comments that were left:

@Infamous-Magician180 said:

“I don’t understand the number of people who can’t fathom a wedding without alcohol. (I do drink occasionally, but if I went the rest of my life without it wouldn’t bother me.) Also, I have been to plenty of Muslim weddings that are obviously alcohol free and loads of fun too.”

@JohnSnowsPump said:

“Your wedding, your rules. I also know how expensive it is at many venues to have a bar. And, buddy, I DRINK! I have attended dry weddings. I survived. Congratulations and have a blast at YOUR wedding.”

@cisclooney said:

“Seriously, why go to a wedding to get "hammered" when you can always do that in a bar/club. Go have fun without alcohol. You will notice people who likes you sober.”

@Roadgoddess said:

“Your wedding, your decision.”

@AraedTheSecond said:

“Devil's advocate here:

“OP's buddy might be struggling with social anxiety (or various other mental health issues) and use alcohol as a coping strategy.

“It looks the same on the surface, but it isn't; until it turns into an alcohol problem and suddenly you're in rehab and/or a psych unit.

“But, my point is that being unable to handle a medium to large event without a drink is either an alcohol problem or an anxiety problem. Still not okay to kick off over, though. I'd have suffered through and then made an early exit.”

