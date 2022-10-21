Jada Pinkett Smith once again told the world details about her marriage to Will Smith, and this time, it involves his former wife, Sheree

The Smiths are often public with what goes on privately in their romantic life, and the latest is that Will is close with Sheree, the mother of his first son

Netizens reacted, and many were unhappy that they knew more information about Jada and Will's marriage

Jada Pinkett-Smith continues to be open about how things work between her and Will. Jada revealed that Will spends time only with Sheree, his first wife and the mother of his oldest son Trey Smith.

Jada Smith says she had to accept will Smith's ex as part of her family today. Image/ Getty Images/Ron Galella Collection/Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Jada and Will are notorious for making headlines for their unique romantic love and marriage approach. Fans got a taste of their personal lives thanks to Jada's Red Table Talk.

Jada and Will Smith continue to surprise the internet

Jada recently spilt the tea that Will Smith spends time with his former wife, Sheree. According to Jada in a Facebook Watch interview, her husband and Shree take trips without her, and the actress says she enjoys seeing their close friendship. She said:

“Not together romantically, but like if he’s going on a book tour and his mom is going and his sister, Sheree tags along as well. It’s fun for me to watch them, enjoy them. It takes time, though.”

According to Baller Alert, Jada admitted that having a blended family hasn't been easy, but she's figured it out. Jada said:

“This woman is a part of this family. [I was] not only taking on Trey, but Sheree is coming along too.”

Netizens reacted and said they knew enough about Will and Jada Smith. Many expressed they knew details without looking for them.

@mutapaul1 commented:

"Does this couple ever rest?"

@IVE_DoneitAgain commented:

"Can y’all please stop telling me about Will Smith an his haphazard marriage."

@CJPuffnStuff commented:

"Everything that you know about him has come from her. Everything."

@jazmine_erv commented:

"Ain’t enough trust in the world."

@plantainpapi44 commented:

They’re poly, we do this every week"

@13Dreamer commented:

"They tryna get Sheree on a show lol."

