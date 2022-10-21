Boohle was beaming with happiness when she took beautiful pictures standing next to her new car

The amapiano songstress said she's grateful to her fans and God for making this achievement possible

Her inspired followers congratulated the star and reflected on her life journey to fame and success

Boohle buys herself a brand new Mercedes Benz V class. Image: @boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

Boohle shared with her Instagram followers the fruits of her success. The 23-year-old revealed that she purchased herself a new Mercedes Benz V-Class.

According to the Mercedes Benz website, the starting price for a lower-range V-Class is R 1,2 million, and the price increases with improved specs.

The Gauteng-born star has become a sought-after artist in the music industry by voicing popular Amapiano alongside artists like Cassper Nyovest, Josiah De Desciple, and Mr JazziQ, to name a few.

Boohle's rise to success at such a young age has been inspirational, and her fans mentioned how proud they are of her. Last year September, she appeared on the Podcast and Chill show and told MacG that she used Uber to get around town.

In the Instagram post, she thanked her fans and God. she said:

"To God be the glory. To my supporters I Love You."

See all her pictures below:

Comments from Boohle's fans are below:

@Lisa_Mabena mentioned:

"From staying in a shack to this. It can only be God. So happy for her. Indeed amapiano is changing people’s lives."

@Likonithemba said:

"She is a good vocalist and did great hits. She deserves it. "

@Dolleshkar posted:

"Love this for her. ❤️"

@PulengKagiso suggested:

"One thing I really wish is for all piano artists and performers to update their TAX issues.

@musakeys commented:

"Congratulations Mama."

@bryanmash013 added:

"Congrats! Once in your life, you thought all wasn't well. Look at God and your resilient attitude. You're still going to do more. I'm inspired. Keep pushing and keep on inspiring the young ones who aspire to be like yourself one day. GOD bless you and your voice."

@iamnomfundomoh said:

"Halala sisistay blessed!"

@khulisonetshikhudini mentioned:

"I remember when you said you are taking an Uber at Podcast and Chill, now you got your own ride. God is great."

