A young and stylish woman bagged her master's degree

Getting a degree is difficult in and of itself, but a master's requires immense effort and dedication, making the achievement even more worthy

Mzansi's netizens were quick to share their congratulations with the lady, and some even wrote lovely words of encouragement

A young and stylish woman took to the socials to share her proud achievement of snagging a master's degree.

A young and stylish boss babe bagged her master's, and Mzansi came to stan her achievement. Images: @khuselwa_anda/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The lady in question goes by the name of @khuselwa_anda and uploaded gorgeous snaps of her getting her master's onto Twitter. The caption also emphasises how proud she is of it:

"Look who finally got that Master’s degree!"

And a proud accomplishment it truly is, considering how difficult it is to get a bachelor's degree. The feat has proven to be difficult for many. What's more interesting is that women make up the majority of overall degree holders.

According to Independent Online, women make up 52.3% of university graduates in the country, and only 6% of its population is educated through those institutions. This makes the happy woman look even more impressive.

To top it all off, she rocked a stylish dress with her graduation gown, and the colours went excellently well together. Mzansi peeps were proud of the boss babe. See the comments below:

@upile_uthixo said:

"Congratulations gorgeous ❤️"

@Paco_Dub mentioned:

"A huge huge congratulations to you on this wonderful achievement "

@Kyng_Khuthah commented:

"Many happy returns! "

@CaterBlessed2 posted:

"Congrats, beautiful cheers to your new achievement."

@BakezN shared:

"Congratulations and Godspeed in your envisaged future endeavours."

@Kapitalcity1 said:

"Congrats dear. More Grace to you."

@mpho_wedu mentioned:

"Congratulations and well done."

@itsthatsplah_ commented:

"Stunning & congratulations "

Beautiful Gauteng artisan celebrates becoming qualified electrician, wows netizens with contagious smile

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that a dedicated young artisan from Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng is still pinching herself after becoming a qualified electrician.

The hard-working lady studied electrical engineering at Sedibeng TVET College and noted that she was over the moon after her exemplary accomplishment.

Source: Briefly News