R&B singer Elaine is back in South Africa and has jumped on the Amapiano wave after she went to the US to record new music

A clip of the singer teasing her upcoming yanos song with Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic is doing the rounds on social media

Music lovers shared mixed reactions to Elaine's yanos track and many expressed that they don't like the unreleased track at all

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Elaine is back in Mzansi and is trying out Amapiano. The singer was in the US recording R&B songs.

Elaine teased an upcoming Amapiano single. Image: @elaineofficial

Source: Instagram

She blew up in Mzansi when she dropped her debut EP featuring slow jams. A video of the star teasing her upcoming yanos single with Focalistic has surfaced online.

Music lovers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the song. Some shared that they don't like the song while others questioned why Elaine switched genres.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@360TFlex_ wrote:

"I know it's disappointing to see people following trends out of desperation!"

@__shirrell said:

"This is nice mos!"

@BecksJan commented:

"What a boring song kante wasn't she in America doing big things?"

@keloduma_ wrote:

"Did you guys tell her Amapiano aren't that thing anymore?"

@TlhalefoBooi said:

"Sounds dope I've tried to like Elaine so hard. Playing around with another genre very close to her roots is not a bad move at all."

@doneboyremo commented:

"They really should've got her in a songwriting camp with ShaSha, Nkosazana, Sir Trill and them to at least teach her how to finesse."

@katlego_emo wrote:

"That's a No No."

@Sello_Pitsi said:

"THAT SONG IS PURE TRAAASH!!"

@GeorgeThere4u added:

"This is what happens when you blow and leave behind the producers who helped you."

DJ Shimza rocks sold-out show in New York

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza rocked a sold-out show in Brooklyn, New York. The South African dance music producer took to his timeline to share snaps of himself living it up in The Big Apple before he made New Yorkers dance the night away.

The club DJ played in a packed New York gig for the first time in his life over the weekend. The Afro-house music producer posted pics of the hip and happening event on social media. DJ Shimza captioned his Instagram post:

"My first ever show in Brooklyn New York. Thank you to everyone that came through, it was a special show for me and I hope it was as special for you. See you again soon #ShimzaOnTour #NeverMissAShimzaParty."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News