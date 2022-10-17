DJ Shimza posted pics of himself living it up in New York before he played at a sold-out show in Brooklyn, New York

The dance music producer took to his timeline and shared that the show was special because it was his first time playing in The Big Apple

Shimza's international fans took to his comment section to let their fave know that they also enjoyed dancing to his music at the packed club

DJ Shimza rocked a sold-out show in Brooklyn, New York. The Mzansi DJ took to his timeline to share snaps of himself living it up in The Big Apple before he made New Yorkers dance the whole night long.

DJ Shimza rocked a sold-out show in Brooklyn, New York. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

The star played at a packed New York nightclub for the first time in his life over the weekend. The Afro-house music producer shared snaps of the hip and happening party on his timeline. DJ Shimza captioned his post:

"My first ever show in Brooklyn New York. Thank you to everyone that came through, it was a special show for me and I hope it was as special for you. See you again soon #ShimzaOnTour #NeverMissAShimzaParty."

TshisaLIVE reports that the DJ's US tour began on 6 October. DJ Shimza told the publication that it was a nerve-racking experience leading up to the show. He further said that he enjoyed himself when he finally took over the DJ booth, adding that the vibe and atmosphere was amazing.

Peeps took to Shimza's timeline to share their thoughts on his show after he posted snaps of the event.

machaba_ts commented:

"Dreams never expire. We spoke of this years ago. Look at God."

bathwayprincess wrote:

"You are flipping phenomenal!!! Thank you for your genius musical gift. I had the best time ever. The wait to party to your music was well worth it. Continue to share your gift."

charlespek said:

"Love you @shimza.dj You Killed it Last Night."

itsc_low commented:

"Last night was a movieeee!!!! Make sure y'all tag me up. Still dancing and keeping that vibe going."

nthabie_serunye wrote:

"It was awesome!!! Please come again."

relebohile_lebo10 said:

"A night to remember."

andy_classe added:

"Amazing set my guy!"

