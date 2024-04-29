Mthandeni Manqele, also known as 'Igcokama Elisha', has decided to halt partaking in Durban performances

The Popular Maskandi star claims he often gets attacked when he performs at Maskandi events

Mthandeni currently faces a lawsuit from Zimdollar following the drama which ensued at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival

Mthandeni Manqele wants to ensure that the safety of his fans and family is guaranteed when he takes up gigs. However, he noted that he is often attacked in Durban. Because of this, he has decided to stop attending them until further notice.

Mthandeni will no longer attend Durban Maskandi events for safety reasons. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

Maskandi star Mthandeni ditches Durban

Mthandeni Manqele, nicknamed 'Igcokama Elisha', has decided to no longer participate in Durban Maskandi events due to safety concerns.

The Popular Maskandi star, known for the hit song Paris, claims he often gets threats when performing at said events. Therefore, he will refrain from accepting any bookings.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

That is until the situation changes, and he gets given the respect he deserves.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Mthandeni wrote:

"Why do you Durban promoters continuously put my name in your posters, knowing very well that you guys are selling me out? Don't you think what you are doing to my fans, my children, and my family is hurting them? Every year you guys abuse me, have y'all not had enough?"

Mthandeni mentioned that he often gets bookings outside KwaZulu-Natal and internationally, but they have never complained about his attitude. He reckons that a group of people are after him as they have joined forces in tarnishing his name.

Is Mthandeni speaking on drama with Zimdollar

Ukhozi FM radio presenter Zimiphi Biyela, AKA Zimdollar, told Mthandeni where to get off at the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival. Biyela claimed that Mthandeni arrived late for his performance and disregarded other artists.

When he addressed this, Mthandeni claimed that he and Biyela have a history, but she denied it. She also slapped Mthandeni with a lawsuit.

Mthandeni further said, "I think it is time to make the decision that ensures the safety of my fans. I will no longer take gigs in Durban until you guys respect me. I say this with the utmost respect."

Gqom stars will no longer take an interest in Ukhozi FM SOTY

In a previous report from Briefly News, KZN-based Gqom and Amapiano artists threatened to boycott the most popular radio station's Song of the Year competition.

Durban-based producer Dogg Dbn criticised the voting system of Ukhozi FM. Many artists and Dogg Dbn are rooting for Dlala Thukzin's song iPlan to reign supreme for this year's competition.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News