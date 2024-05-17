Amakhosi goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma says Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Ronwen Williams deserves the PSL Player of the Year Award

Bvuma said the Bafana skipper has performed well this season and is the rightful winner of the annual prize

Football fans took to social media to agree with Bvuma, while some feel an outfield player will be a better choice

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma praised Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Ronwen Williams. Image: Brucebvuma_44 and ronwen30

Source: Instagram

Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper, voted for Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to win the PSL Player of the Year Award.

Bvuma agreed with Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena that the Bafana skipper deserves to win the top PSL award.

Bruce Bvuma backs Ronwen Williams

Bvuma gave his support to Williams in the tweet below:

Speaking to iDiski Times, Bvuma, Williams' backup in the Bafana squad, said the 32-year-old has been exceptional this season.

Bvuma said:

"I don't see him not getting this award, and he's worked very hard. Yes, he's a goalkeeper, but it's not like he'll be the first goalkeeper to win footballer of the season. So, for me, he's done enough, but whoever is voting will do the job."

Football fans argue over Williams winning the award

Local football fans took to social media to say an outfield player should win the award, while some have agreed with Bvuma.

Stephen Seome Ntsoane wants a different winner:

"I would prefer someone else to win it, as he is guaranteed goalkeeper of the year."

Mickeyza Tebza says Williams deserves the award:

"Ronwen did a lot. What more must he do to prove that he deserves the PSL Player of the Year Award?

Lwando Mbotho disagrees:

"No goalkeeper deserves to be the player of the season. That's a ridiculous idea. They have their own award, which is goalkeeper of the season."

TheGoat Atlholang agrees:

"I'm a Chiefs fan, and I agree with this. Ronwen deserves it."

Moosa Zulu backs Williams:

He's going to take that one; he has no competition."

Kaizer Chiefs will rely on Bruce Bvuma

As Briefly News reported, Bruce Bvuma will keep his place as first-choice goalkeeper at Kaizer Chiefs after the club was priced out of a move for Chippa United's Stanley Nwabali.

The Soweto club showed an interest in the Nigerian shot-stopper, but the price tag placed on the player by Chippa proved too much.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News