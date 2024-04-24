Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena backs goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to win the PSL Player of the Season Award

Williams is the current leader in the race for the PSL Golden Glove Award with 12 clean sheets, while he also starred for Bafana Bafana this season

Football fans agree with Mokwena as they applaud the Bafana captain for his stellar performances

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper should win the PSL Player of the Season says coach Rhulani Mokwena. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams can win the PSL Player of the Season, according to coach Rhulani Mokwena.

The coach, who has guided his side to a PSL record this season, says the Sundowns shot-stopper has been in top form this season.

Ronwen Williams deserves top PSL award

Watch Mokwena back Williams in the video below:

Speaking on the FARPost video, Mokwena admits it is rare for a goalkeeper to win a top award, but he believes Williams fully deserves it.

Mokwena said:

"When I look at Ronwen’s [Williams] contributions to Sundowns not only in goalkeeping but also in possession, then he is head and shoulders above the rest.”

Williams has been in good form this season after keeping 12 clean sheets in the PSL, and he recently credited hard work for Sundowns' success.

Fans agree with Mokwena

Local football fans took to social media to agree with the Sundowns' coach as they have been impressed with Williams this season.

Sazozwa Mthethwa questions how Williams can even be considered:

"He never won any Man of the Match Awards this season, but their coach wants him as a player of the season."

Mbhele Gathuso Shabangu says Williams is overrated:

"Williams is good on penalties, but in 90 minutes, he is saved by his defenders. It is nothing he does."

Amuluks Ndhuku agrees with Mokwena:

"I'm a Pirates fan, but I agree with him. Williams deserves it."

Tatenda Matsokotere says Williams has been outstanding:

"First time agreeing with this boy. Williams deserves this one; he has been outstanding and consistent. Whether it's for club or country."

Shandu Ka Ndaba backs Williams:

"Goalkeeper of the Season, Player of the Season and Players Player of the Season. Amen."

