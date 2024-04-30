Nigeria appointed former international winger Finidi George as their new national coach after José Peseiro stepped down

George’s first match will be against Hugo Broos’ Bafana side in a World Cup qualifier on Monday, 3 June 2024

Football fans took to social media to show their support for George’s appointment and to wish him luck ahead of the Bafana's match

Finidi George will mark his debut as Nigeria boss against Bafana on Monday, 3 June 2024. Image: VI Images / Richard Pelham

Former Nigeria winger Finidi George has been named as the new coach of the national team ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Bafana on Monday, 3 June 2024.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced George as its new boss. José Peseiro, who stepped down as Super Eagles boss, has shown interest in the Kaizer Chiefs job.

Bafana will be the first test for Finidi George

Nigeria announced the appointment of George via their Twitter (X) page:

According to a statement on the NFF website, George was hired after a committee felt he was the best man for the job.

The statement read:

"George’s immediate task will be to guide the Super Eagles to victory in two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and the Benin Republic in Uyo and Abidjan, respectively, in a little over five weeks."

The match against Nigeria will be the first competitive match for Bafana since their thrilling 3-3 draw against Algeria during a Fifa Series match in March.

Fans welcome George

Fans took to social media to support the winger, who played for the national team and clubs such as Ajax Amsterdam and Ipswich Town.

Zubairu Abdullahi Muhd applauded the decision:

"Good decision by the NFF. Time for an indigenous coach; I wish him the best of luck."

Kenneth Amarachi salutes the former winger:

"Bravo, George."

Leonard AB Eddy hopes George will be given a chance:

"The board should please allow him to do the selection by himself."

Benibo Johnny respects George:

"A respected person and truly a legendary man. Please let NFF allow him to do his job perfectly. NFF should stay away from him."

Blank Name is pessimistic:

"RIP Super Eagles of Nigeria."

Bafana celebrate new sponsorship

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana has signed a new sponsorship deal with spice company Freddy Hirsch.

The multi-million rand deal will last for three years, and the company's products will be used at all home games for Bafana.

