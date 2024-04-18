Bafana Bafana celebrate a new multi-million rand three-year sponsorship with spice company Freddy Hirsch

The deal is described as Bafana’s ‘shisanyama’ sponsorship, and their products will be used at stadiums hosting international matches

Fans welcome the sponsorship as they believe it will raise the profile of Bafana and bring more success to the side

Bafana celebrate a muti-million rand deal with local spice company Freddy Hirsch. Image: SAFA.net - South African Football Association

Source: Facebook

Bafana Bafana agreed to a new multi-million rand three-year deal with local spice company Freddy Hirsch.

The company will be the team's 'shisanyama' partner, and their products will be used at stadiums hosting international matches.

Local flavour added to Bafana Bafana

The sponsorship deal was announced via Bafana's Twitter (X) page:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Safa president Danny Jordaan said the association wants to build a new stadium in the Northern Cape, while CEO Lydia Monyepao welcomed the new sponsorship.

Speaking to the Safa website, Monyepao said:

"This collaboration will enhance match-day experiences in stadia as well as at home or in fans' favourite shisanyama spots and enrich our ties and cultural heritage over the next three years."

Bafana's appeal reached global approval recently after French footballer Antoine Griezmann replicated Siphiwe Tshabalala's celebration after scoring for Atletico Madrid.

Fans welcome the new sponsorship

Local fans took to social media to express their appreciation for the new sponsorship, as they believe it can help Bafana reach new heights.

Nathan Dee wants more:

"We want more sponsorships for our team. Congratulations."

Mkho Igcokama LikaThulani Ndlovu wants a Freddy Hirsch jersey:

"When are we getting this Jersey?"

Owethu Charlie says the sponsorship will be a significant boost:

"Freddy Hirsch will help us qualify for the World Cup and win AFCON 2025. Mark my words."

Mluleki Ntuli says Bafana can earn more money:

"Imagine how many deals we could bag if Bafana Bafana were really at their Best."

Fisani Shandu backs the deal:

"Love it."

Bafana legend Neil Tovey stars on the silver screeen

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana legend Neil Tovey recently had a cameo on the popular SABC 1 drama series, 'Uzalo'.

The 1996 Afron winner played the coach of a fictional football team on the episode that aired on Wednesday, 17 April 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News