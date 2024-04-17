SAFA president Danny Jordaan said the organisation is looking into building a state-of-the-art stadium in the Northern Cape

Jordaan says the stadium will help the development of local clubs while it will also allow the province to host international matches

Local fans are doubtful the stadium is a good idea as no PSL clubs are based in the Northern Cape

According to its president, Danny Jordaan, SAFA wants to build a new state-of-the-art stadium in the Northern Capean.

Jordaan said the national association, which recently had issues with the Hawks, is in talks with provincial representatives about building the stadium.

Stadium will bring Bafana to the Northern Cape

Speaking to Sunday World, Jordaan said the Northern Cape has two professional clubs, Hungry Lions and Uppington City, who could benefit from a new stadium.

Jordaan said:

"They [Northern Cape] do not have a stadium with international standards. So, it means that we will not be able to play international matches [there] unless we address those issues. We will have further meetings with the government. This to emphasise the fact that it is important to have a Caf and Fifa-compliant stadium to host international matches."

While Jordaan looks into building new stadiums in Mzasni, the Safa boss would have been pleased after Bafana coach Hugo Broos confirmed he would stay.

Local fans question the need for a new stadium

While Mzansi is a nation filled with football lovers, fans took to social media to suggest finances can be used for other things instead of a new stadium in the Northern Cape.

Pappie977038 questioned the development:

"For who? There is no soccer development in the Northern Cape."

Rhenoster Dyhlan cannot wait:

"About time."

Jabu Sibanyoni2 says the new stadium is not needed:

"Who will go there?"

Thabo Maubane is suspicious:

"SAFA wants to siphon money out of the treasury."

Mgxaji Luvo says it is unnecessary:

"Waste of money."

