The South African Football Association has called the search at its headquarters from the Hawks unlawful and illegal

On Friday, the investigative unit raided SAFA's offices after it claimed allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1,3 million during Danny Jordaan's tenure had been found

The association says it's aware of the amounts and can provide proof of contracts that it was for services rendered

SAFA claims the raid by Hawks at its offices was unlawful. Images: Getty Images/ Foto24 and SAFA.

Source: UGC

The South African Football Association has condemned the Hawks' search at its Nasrec headquarters in Johannesburg as a disgrace to the country's law enforcement agencies.

SAFA was raided by the Gauteng Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, Hawks, on Friday in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3 million linked to SAFA president Danny Jordaan.

A statement released by the association said that it has proof from the onset that the search was unlawful, malicious and not conducted in terms of the directives of a warrant given to them.

SAFA added:

"We want to set it out from the onset that we believe the search was unlawful, malicious and not conducted in terms of the directives of a warrant given to us. We were not furnished with all the documents prescribed by law.

"As a result of this, we have instructed our attorneys to bring an urgent application to review and set aside this search and seizure. We will further institute civil action for defamation of character against those involved in naming the SAFA President’s name in an ongoing investigation."

Hawks investigation

It is believed that the allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, when the president of SAFA, Danny Jordaan, used the organisation's resources for his gain, including hiring a private security company for his protection, a public relations company without authorisation from the SAFA Board.

The president is also reported to have violated SAFA statutes, thus prejudicing SAFA's actual loss of R1.3 million. During the search, a laptop, external hard drives, a USB and documents were seized.

SAFA search sounds the alarm

People throughout the country have shared their thoughts on the raid at SAFA head offices. While some are not surprised, others demand more details.

Read the reactions here:

@Sandy B joked:

"I hope they didn't find the paper I left on the reception table where I wrote my number for the beautiful receptionist."

@Zakes Mka shared:

"I hope Danny goes down for a Very Long time, Moloi."

@Ramashia Doc Ramsy said:

"We can now get rid of Danny Jordan and appoint Doctor Khumalo."

@Orapeleng Motlhaoleng praised:

"Finally, I hope to find something tangible against the president."

@Masuku Flavour Mochaki clapped:

"Danny Jordan gonna see flames."

@Lucky KwezeNdlamlenze said:

"Let's hope something will come out."

