Many South Africans dream of building brick houses. Before building their dream houses, they should know the price of bricks per 1000. This will allow them to come up with reasonable budgets and prepare adequately for the project.

The price of bricks per 1000 in South Africa varies from time to time due to many factors, including availability and production cost. It is for such reasons that building a brick house a decade ago was significantly cheaper than it is now.

Price of bricks per 1000 in 2023

As mentioned earlier, the prices of bricks vary based on several factors. The stronger they are, the pricier they are. Below is a list of various types of bricks made in South Africa and their prices in 2023.

Cement plaster bricks

There are two types of cement plaster bricks, i.e., cement maxi and cement stock. The prices of a pallet of bricks at Cashbuild are explored below.

Brick cement maxi – R4.82 each/ R4,820 per 1000

Cement maxi bricks have been certified as the best for building walls, pavements, and other elements in construction. You can use them for single or double-storey layering.

Their standard size is 290mm x 140mm x 90mm, and they are available only in grey. The selling rate in 2023 is R4,820 per 1000.

One platter of bricks normally has 534 bricks. This means that the current maxi bricks pallet price is R2,574.

Brick cement stock – R2.30 each/ R2,300 per 1000

This type is cheaper compared to the cement maxi. This type can also be used for all construction works and other civil engineering applications.

Usually, they measure 210mm x 100mm x 70mm and are available in grey. A look at the prices of building bricks in South Africa shows each is currently selling at R2.30. A pallet goes for about R1,228, while 1000 pieces will cost about R2,300.

Clay face bricks

Clay face bricks are usually used as façade building materials.

Makoro Ingwe satin brick – R4.40

These are lightweight bricks made of clay. They come in bright colours, especially bright red because many people use them for beautification. The Cashbuild price of these bricks per 1000 is $4,400 because each goes for R4.40 in 2023.

Makoro Marble Travertine Fbs – R5.05 each/ R5,050 per 1000

Makoro Marble Travertine Fbs bricks are relatively affordable and can serve all construction needs, including paving bricks. They are somewhat similar to Ingwe Satin bricks.

What is the price of 1 brick? A piece goes for R5.05. This means the price of 1000 pieces is about R5,050.

Letaba Satin – R5.50 each/ R5,500 per 1000

A Letaba Satin brick has a smooth finish, hence the name satin. It is ideal for all construction projects. Letaba Satin bricks are readily available across the county. They go for R5.50 each/ R5,500 per 1000 at Cashbuild.

Clay plaster bricks

Clay plaster bricks are commonly referred to as mampara or clay stock bricks. They are made from clay that is dried and baked in fire and are among the most commonly used types of bricks in Africa.

Mampara bricks prices at Cashbuild are R3.95 for a piece, R3,950 for 1000 pieces, or R1,209 per pallet.

Cement blocks

Cement maxi blocks are available in two SABS specifications, i.e., 7 MPa (M07) and 10 MPa (M10). Their dimensions are 290 x 140 x 90mm.

They are the strongest available blocks in South Africa, and their prices vary depending on the manufacturer. Mercury Build It, for instance, sells 12 pallets or 3,000 bricks at R14,350.

On the other hand, the Corobrik bricks price list may have different rates. They are ideal for residential housing, RDP housing, corporate buildings, fencing, and DIY projects.

How many bricks are in a pallet in South Africa?

A standard pallet has 534 bricks. However, the sizes of pallets may vary across the country. Some have 500 pieces, while others may have less or more.

What is MPa in bricks?

The strength of bricks is usually measured in megapascals (MPa). A majority of manufacturers make 7MPa bricks.

How much is a brick in South Africa?

The price varies depending on the type of brick and the manufacturer. The stronger the brick, the higher its price is.

What are the cheapest bricks to buy?

From the variety explored earlier, the cheapest type is Brick cement stock. A piece has a retail price of R2.30.

What is the cost of 1000 bricks?

The cost of 1,000 bricks varies between 2,300 and R5,500, depending on the type and manufacturer. If you find a bricks for sale poster or announcement, confirm the price and quality to avoid purchasing substandard products.

What is the price of paving bricks in South Africa?

The prices of paving bricks vary depending on the type and manufacturer. Note that most businesses sell paving bricks per square metre.

The price of bricks per 1000 in South Africa varies based on several factors. Among them are the type, strength, and availability of materials used to make them.

