How much does it cost to build a house in South Africa 2022?

Owning a home is something that numerous South Africans desire. Some people get ownership through purchasing already built houses, while others would rather build their homes. How much does it cost to build a house in South Africa? Figuring out the exact cost is daunting because the market rates keep fluctuating, but you will get insight into what it takes now.

How much does it cost to build a house in South Africa in 2022? Building costs in the country vary from one location to another. Even so, you should have a realistic budget before you embark on a construction journey.

Before delving into the estimated cost of building a house in South Africa, it is essential to mention that the location will influence how much you spend. Constructing a home in a rural area, for instance, is generally cheaper than in a city. This is because the site directly affects factors such as the prices of construction materials, equipment, and labour.

How much does it cost to build a house from scratch in South Africa?

Building costs in South Africa vary depending on the size of the structure. Some of the charges to expect are listed below.

Price of land

Professional fees

Council planning approvals

Municipal rate

Electricity connection charges

Service costs

The actual cost of building

NHBRC charges (if you intend to rent the structure)

The first thing you will spend your money on is a parcel of land in your ideal location. You should overlook this cost if you already own land. Some people own land through inheritance or previous purchases.

NB: Before you construct anything, ascertain that the land belongs to you. You do not want to spend your hard-earned cash on a structure only to discover later that you are not the legal owner of the land it sits on.

Professional fees

How much does it cost to build a house? The total cost includes professional fees, which is the amount you will give to certain professionals for different services.

You will be required to pay an architect to design your home, a quantity surveyor to quantify your building materials, a structural engineer, and an electrician. Some people may also require an interior designer. The amount you pay each professional varies based on their rates and your agreement with them.

Construction expenses

One of the most commonly asked questions is, "How much does it cost to build a 3 bedroom house?" Giving an exact answer to this question is challenging because the cost will depend on the size of the house, desired finishing, location, and current market price of various construction items.

Some of the items you will purchase include steel, bricks, cement, concrete, wood, stones, sand, roofing sheets, plumbing materials, and electric materials, among many others. The construction index in South Africa determines the overall price of building a home.

In simple terms, the construction index is a factor that determines the increase or decrease in the monetary value of equipment, construction materials, and labour in a specific location.

The building material price index, also known as the Construction Input Price Index (CIPI), is also commonly used in the country. The CIPI determines the price of construction materials, and statistics show that the cost has been increasing steadily over the last couple of years.

The index has shown an increase of about 0.2% on a month-on-month basis. The last CIPI review was done in October 2021. Generally, the cost of building in the country is between R10,000 and R20,000 per square metre.

If you want luxury finishing, the price will be higher. You can also build at a lower rate of about R5,000 per square metre.

Specialist items

Specialist items are normally excluded by the main contractor. They include cupboards, lights, kitchen and bathroom fittings, and other accessories.

Miscellaneous expenses

When constructing your home, you should include miscellaneous expenses in your budget. This money will cater for travel, accommodation, and meals for remote sites, administrative fees and planning expenses.

Is it cheaper to build or buy a house in South Africa?

Many people battle with the choice between constructing and purchasing a home. It has been established that constructing a home may cost 20-30% more on average. Before making the final decision, you should weigh the pros and cons of each.

Buying an existing home is convenient and quicker, and it allows you to compare prices before giving out your money. However, you may need renovations, the design may not be what you dream of, and it may have outdated technologies.

On the other hand, constructing your home allows you to customise your design, has fewer maintenance issues, and gives a sense of pride. On the flip side, it takes time to complete the project and may attract unforeseen costs.

How much does it cost to build a 3 bedroom house in South Africa?

The average cost of building a 3-bedroom house covering an area of 146 square metres is slightly under R2 million. The actual cost varies depending on the location, size of the home, local rules and regulations, materials used, design, and the landscape you are building on.

How much does it cost to build a house in South Africa? While many people ask this question daily, it is challenging to give an exact figure. Even so, we hope that the information above guides you in budgeting for your dream home.

