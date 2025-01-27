Grayson Murray's net worth: how much did he earn as a pro golfer?

Grayson Murray's net worth has been a topic of fascination among golf fans and sports enthusiasts. He rose to fame after he won two PGA Tour events: the 2017 Barbasol Championship and the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. Known as one of the greatest golfers in history, Murray captivated fans with his daring performances and amassed significant wealth.

If Murray was not a professional golfer, he would have been a golf-course architect. Photo: @graysonmurray on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Grayson Murray was a well-known American golfer. His career, which spanned almost a decade, was marked by triumphant victories, further boosting his net worth through cash payouts and lucrative brand endorsement deals.

Grayson Murray's profile summary

Full name Grayson Colby Murray Gender Male Date of birth October 1, 1993 Date of death May 25, 2024 Age 30 years old (at the time of death) Birth sign Libra Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Weight 91 kg (approx) Height 6 feet 1 in Father Eric Murray Mother Terry Murray Siblings Cameroon and Erica Profession Professional golfer Social media Instagram

What is Grayson Murray's net worth?

According to Grounds Checker and Primes Crafted, Grayson Murray's net worth was around $6 million when he passed. His wealth primarily stemmed from his professional golfing career.

Grayson Murray in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Photo by Andrew Redington (Modified by editor)

Source: Original

How much money did Grayson Murray make?

Grayson Murray's career earnings amount to $6,052,871. This figure includes his performance on the PGA Tour and earnings from major tournaments, with an average of approximately $558,746 earned annually.

His most lucrative year was the 2016-17 season when he earned $1,468,728. Notably, in January 2024, he won the Sony Open in Hawaii, which contributed significantly to his earnings for that year, with a payout of $1,494,000.

Grayson Murray's salary

Grayson Murray's annual salary varied throughout his professional golf career. Below is a breakdown of his PGA earnings per year according to Spotrac:

2017: $1,379,562

$1,379,562 2018: $1,056,628

$1,056,628 2019: $125,511

$125,511 2020: $244,150

$244,150 2021: $255,130

$255,130 2022: $181,461

$181,461 2023: $437,066

$437,066 2024: $2,373,363

$2,373,363 Total: $6,052,871

Grayson Murray posing with the championship trophy after victory during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo by Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Grayson Murray's PGA ranking

As of January 2024, Grayson Murray held the 58th position in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) before passing on May 25, 2024. His ranking fluctuated during his career; he had previously been as high as 61st. The ranking reflects his performance in various tournaments, including his PGA and Korn Ferry Tour victories.

FAQs

Grayson Murray was a popular golfer known for winning two PGA championships. Below are some frequently asked questions about the top athlete:

What did Grayson Murray struggle with?

Grayson Murray faced significant struggles throughout his life, primarily with alcoholism and mental health issues. Murray was open about his battle with alcohol addiction.

He acknowledged that he often drank during tournament weeks, viewing it as an outlet for the pressures he faced. However, in early 2023, he made a pivotal decision to stop drinking. He said,

It took me a long time to get to this point. I'm a different man now. I would not be in this position today if I hadn't put down the drink eight months ago.

In addition to his issues with alcohol, Murray battled depression and anxiety. He candidly shared that there were days when he struggled to get out of bed and felt like a failure. He said,

There are days where I didn’t want to get out of bed. I just thought I was a failure. I always looked at myself as a failure. I thought I had a lot of talent that was just a waste of talent.

Grayson Murray during the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jeff Curry

Source: Getty Images

Did Grayson Murray have a wife?

Murray was not married but was engaged to Christiana Ritchie, an Associate Asset Manager at One Real Estate Investment (OREI). The celebrity couple met during a PGA Tour event in 2021 and engaged in December 2023 at a country club in Nashville, Tennessee.

Grayson and Christiana lived in Florida and bonded over their love of golf and Christian faith. They planned to marry in Murray's home state of North Carolina on April 27, 2024. However, the duo never exchanged vows, and what transpired is unclear.

When did Grayson Murray pass on?

Grayson Murray passed away on May 25, 2024, at 30. His death occurred just one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge due to an unspecified illness. Grayson Murray's memorial service was held at Providence Church in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 3, 2024.

A day after Grayson's death hit the larger sporting world, his parents, Eric and Terry Murray, released a statement through the PGA Tour confirming that Murray passed. They said,

We would like to thank the PGA TOUR and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.

Grayson Murray's net worth is a testament to his remarkable achievements and enduring influence in golf. Although his professional career ended abruptly, his earnings made him one of the most successful golfers in history.

