Discover Rick Macci's net worth: How rich is this tennis coach?

Rick Macci is synonymous with excellence in tennis coaching, having shaped the careers of some of the sport's biggest stars. As his players earned success and accumulated wealth, Rick Macci's net worth also rose, echoing his impact and commitment.

Rick Macci at FOX Studios on August 29, 2022, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

From his work with the Williams sisters to running a world-class tennis academy, the coach has built a stellar reputation and a considerable fortune. Here is a closer look at Rick Macci's net worth, career highlights, and earnings.

Name Rick Macci Date of birth December 7, 1954 Place of birth Greenville, Ohio, USA Age 70 (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality American Gender Male Ethnicity White Height 6 feet (183 cm) Current residence South Florida, USA Mother Norma Macci Father Santi Macci Marital status Married Kids Three daughters High school Greenville Senior High School University Wright State University Net worth Between $2 million and $10 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

How old is Rick Macci?

Rick Macci was born on December 7, 1954, in Greenville, Ohio, and is 70 years old as of January 2025.

In the early 1970s, Macci began his career as a tennis professional at Bob Schul's Sports Complex in Troy, Ohio. During this time, he was Ohio's best under-18 tennis player.

In the late 1970s, he became a tennis professional at the Sinnet Indoor Tennis Club in Vineland, New Jersey. In 1979, he became New Jersey's top-ranked adult player.

Rick Macci's tennis academy

Macci established the Rick Macci International Tennis Academy in 1985. Now located in Boca Raton, Florida, the academy has trained many tennis players, including Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Andy Roddick.

Rick Macci with a young tennis player. Photo: @rickmaccitennis (modified by author)

Source: Original

Macci was inducted into the USPTA Florida Hall of Fame in 2010. Despite his age, he is still actively involved in tennis coaching and growth.

Rick Macci's net worth

According to Essentially Sports and Brandons Restaurant, Rick Macci's net worth ranges between $2 million and $10 million. This fortune comes from decades of coaching top-tier players, establishing a tennis academy, and securing lucrative partnerships.

Rick Macci's salary and earnings

Macci charges a premium for his coaching services. While exact estimates differ, it is estimated that he earns hundreds of millions of dollars every year from his academy and private coaching sessions. According to the official website, the academy's programs run from $2400 to $4800 a month, depending on the length of training.

How much did Rick Macci make from the Williams sisters?

Macci coached them from 1991 to 1995, when Serena was 10 and Venus was 11. The Ohio-born coach predicted that Venus would be the next Michael Jordan. He reached an agreement with their father, Richard Williams, entitling him to 15% of Venus' future earnings.

Venus Williams (L) with her coach Rick Macci during a training session on November 1, 1994 at the Rick Macci International Tennis Academy in Delray Beach, Florida, United States. Photo: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

Macci spoke with presenter Fabio Molle on The Functional Tennis Podcast, and he stated that he went so far as to buy an RV for them for $92,000. He had this to say, as quoted by the Tennis World USA:

I got involved in the $12 million contract. I bought them a $92,000 RV. It had a bed, a TV. Wait a minute. My car only costs $30,000. RV, lodging, food, you got Tae Kwon Do, boxing, everything.

In 1995, their father, Richard Williams, took on full coaching responsibilities. Disputes developed, and the agreement apparently ended before the sisters' peak earnings, limiting Macci's overall share.

Macci's lawsuit against the Williams family

According to ESPN, Macci resolved a potential $14 million lawsuit with Richard Williams out of court for an undisclosed price in 1997, citing those early financial promises. On X (Twitter), Rick explained why he took a significant risk on the sisters, saying:

I would never done it if I did not love this family. Number two, both girls had scary gifts that I never saw in two young girls. They needed a shot. It would be a mystery, but I thought we could change history.

Rick Macci's family

Rick has a family that he has kept out of the public eye for a long time. The coach has three daughters and one wife. However, the identities of Rick Macci's daughters are unknown. As of 2025, Macci lives in South Florida.

Rick Macci and his family members. Photo: @rickmaccitennis (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Rick Macci's career demonstrates the value of vision and dedication. While his financial achievement is spectacular, it is the result of decades of hard labour and a dedication to nurturing winners. Here are some frequently asked questions.

Did Rick Macci get 15% of Venus's earnings? Under his contract with Richard Williams, Rick Macci was originally entitled to a share of Venus Williams' earnings. However, the transaction reportedly stopped abruptly, and he did not receive the full 15% stake.

Under his contract with Richard Williams, Rick Macci was originally entitled to a share of Venus Williams' earnings. However, the transaction reportedly stopped abruptly, and he did not receive the full 15% stake. Is Rick Macci Still Venus Williams's Coach? Rick Macci is no longer Venus Williams' coach. His participation in her career centred on her early development. As their careers evolved, the Williams sisters worked with numerous coaches.

Rick Macci is no longer Venus Williams' coach. His participation in her career centred on her early development. As their careers evolved, the Williams sisters worked with numerous coaches. Where does Rick Macci coach? Rick Macci continues to coach at his academy in Boca Raton, Florida. The academy attracts young talents from around the globe.

Rick Macci's net worth reflects his significance in the sport. While his revenues from the Williams sisters may have been lower than anticipated, his total career and business activities have made him one of tennis' wealthiest and most recognised teachers.

