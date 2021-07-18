Who is Venus Williams' husband? When you are one of the Williams sisters and have set as many records in tennis, then it often means that you are under the scope of the media. People want to know more about your life, including personal details such as your relationship status. This has been the case for Venus Williams, as fans want to know if she is yet married or single.

Venus Williams celebrates after winning match point in her Women's Singles first-round match against Kirsten Flipkens. Photo: Mark Metcalfe

Source: Getty Images

Did Venus Williams ever get married? No, she is not married yet. She has, however, been in several relationships which are known. The article below will look at Venus Williams dating life, among other fascinating details.

Who is Venus Williams?

Venus Williams is an American professional tennis player and the former world number one in both singles and doubles. She and her sister, Serena Williams, have created a big name for themselves in the sport and are regarded as the greatest of all time in tennis. Additionally, she is credited with ushering in a new era of power in the sport.

Background

Venus Williams is an American professional tennis player and the former world number one in both singles and doubles. Photo: @_DukeOJville

Source: Twitter

She was born on June 17, 1980, in Lynwood, California, to Richard Williams and Ornice Price. Her profession in tennis began when she was just seven years old after the professional player Tony Chesta identified her potential in the sport.

Details about her childhood and upbringing are yet to be known. Nonetheless, she and her family moved from Compton, California, to West Palm Beach, Florida, when she was ten so that she and her sister could attend the tennis academy of Rick Macci. She has an associate degree from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

Tennis career

Since turning pro in 1994, Venus has captured several grand titles, including five Wimbledon Championships. She has also been the six-time Summer Olympics champion holding this title from 2002 to 2016, as well as a three-time Dubai Tennis Championship titleholder from 2009 to 2016.

Personal life

Venus dated publishing heir Nicholas Hammond for two years until 2019. Photo: @amandamedia1

Source: Facebook

Who is Venus Williams boyfriend? The former tennis champion is currently single. She attained this status after she broke up with her boyfriend, Nicholas Hammond, better known as Nick Hammond.

You may or may not have heard of him but Nick is a successful financier as well as the successor to the Annenberg empire. Dana Hammond and her ex-husband James are his parents. Her great maternal grandmother was the sister of the deceased Walter Annenberg, who ruled over a massive communications enterprise at the peak of his profession.

Venus and Nicky reportedly started dating after she brought him to Serena’s star-stubbed wedding. However, many media outlets did not notice Nicky at the time as they were busy covering stars like Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian.

Unfortunately, the relationship came to an end after the pair had a mutual break-up. Their reason for splitting is that there was a difference in the commitment levels. While Venus was looking to start a family, Hammond was not in the same headspace yet.

Venus Williams and Elio Pis relationship

Before dating Nick, the tennis star was dating Elio Pis, a Cuban model based in the United States. As a model, he has appeared with Brooke Shields on the French Vogue, featured on advertising campaigns for Russell Simons’ clothing line and has also appeared beside Williams for her EleVen clothing brand.

The couple met when Elio was hired in the EleVen clothing line as an underwear model in 2012, and they started dating in 2015. According to People magazine, Elion was a huge tennis fan. They were first publicly spotted together after returning to court following her battle with Sjogren’s disease in mid-2012. The couple, however, broke up in 2015.

Who is the father of Venus Williams baby?

Venus does not have any children yet. Nonetheless, she is blessed with a niece called Alexi Olympia Ohanian Junior, the daughter of Serena and Alexis.

So there you have it! A look into Venus Williams relationship life. No matter her status, she has proven that what really matters is her happiness and peace of mind. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

READ ALSO: 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings age, movies and TV shows, boyfriend, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published details on 2 Broke Girls Star Kat Dennings. She is a successful Hollywood actress known for playing the role of Max George Black on 2 Broke Girls, a CBS sitcom that ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017.

Kat Dennings has also starred as Darcy Lewis in MCU’s Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and the WandaVision superhero series on Disney+. This article highlights facts you may not know about the 2 Broke Girls star's professional and personal life.

Source: Briefly.co.za