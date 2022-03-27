Famous black tennis players: Top male and female players you should know

Initially, tennis was known as a white man's sport. However, in the mid 20th century, black people started participating, and since then, they have dominated the sport bringing home some of the most prestigious titles. Right now we celebrate them for their skill and dedication. So, who are some famous black tennis players?

Serena Williams, Gaël Monfils and Naomi Osaka. Photo: Tim Clayton, TPN, Mark Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How many professional tennis players are black? There are many black tennis athletes that have shown remarkable talent, perseverance and courage on the court and have beaten the odds against them.

Best black tennis players list

Is there any Black male tennis players? Yes, there are. Most of which have done their country and people proud by shattering records in the sport. Here is the list.

1. Althea Gibson

Althea Gibson poses with her racket in the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills, New York. She is the first African American woman or man to play in a major USLTA competition. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Althea Neale Gibson was one of the first black athletes to cross the colour line of international tennis. In 1956, she became the first African American to win a Grand Slam title. In addition, she was the first Black player to win the French (1956), Wimbledon (1957–58), and U.S. Open (1957–58) singles championships.

2. Arthur Ashe

Arthur Ashe of the United States holding the Wimbledon trophy after winning the Men's Singles final, defeating Jimmy Connors of the United States in four sets on 5th July 1975. Photo: Ed Lacey

Source: Getty Images

Who is the best Black tennis player? Arthur Ashe Jr. was an American professional tennis player who won three Grand Slam singles titles. He started to play tennis at six years old.

He became the first (and remains the only) African American male tennis player to win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon singles titles. He was also the first African American man to earn the No. 1 ranking globally and the first to earn induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame.

3. Serena Williams

Serena Williams attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Serena Williams is regarded as one of the top black female tennis players in the world. She has been the Women's Tennis Association's singles world No. 1 for 319 weeks, including a joint-record 186 consecutive weeks, and has been the year-end No. 1 five times. She is in possession of the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles (23) won by a woman or a man during the open era.

4. Yannick Noah

Yannick Noah, tennis player, attends the "La Methode Williams (King Richard)" premiere at le Grand Rex on December 01, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Yannick Noah remains among the black male tennis players. He won the French Open in 1983 and is currently the captain of both France's Davis Cup and Fed Cup team. During his career, which spanned almost two decades, Noah captured 23 singles titles and 16 doubles titles and reached a career-high singles ranking of world No. 3 in July 1986.

5. Venus Williams

Venus Williams attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Venus Williams is a former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles. She has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, five at Wimbledon and two at the U.S. Open. Venus is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats of the sport. She is among the most accomplished black professional tennis players.

6. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka celebrates winning a point against Angelique Kerber in her second round match on day 4 of the Miami Open on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida Photo: Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese professional tennis player. She has been ranked No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association and is the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles. She is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion. Her seven titles on the WTA Tour also include two at the Premier Mandatory level.

7. Gaël Monfils

Gael Monfils of France celebrates his victory over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on March 14, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. Photo: TPN

Source: Getty Images

Gaël Monfils has been ranked as high as world No. 6 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals, which he achieved in November 2016. He is currently the highest-ranked French player.

8. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff fields questions from the media during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. Photo: Matthew Stockman

Source: Getty Images

Cori Gauff is the Women's Tennis Association's youngest player in the top 100, with a career-high ranking of world No. 16 in singles on 17 January 2022 and No. 10 in doubles on 28 February 2022. After receiving a wild card entry to Wimbledon in 2019 when she was 15, she defeated five-time Wimbledon champion, Venus Williams in the first round.

9. Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe reacts to scoring a point against Brandon Nakashima during the 2022 Miami Open presented by Itaú at Hard Rock Stadium on March 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Mark Brown

Source: Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe is one of the best male African-American tennis players. He was ranked by the Association of Tennis Professionals as high as No. 29 in the world in singles on 11 February 2019. His career-high ranking in doubles is No. 160, achieved on 1 November 2021.

10. Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens celebrates her victory over Panna Udvardy in the first round of the women's singles in the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: TPN

Source: Getty Images

After Wimbledon in 2018, Sloane Stephens reached a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the world. She reached the semifinals of the 2013 Australian Open, finished second in the 2018 French Open, reached the quarterfinals of the 2013 Wimbledon Championships, and won the 2018 American Open.

11. Madison Keys

Madison Keys talks to the media after defeating Harriet Dart in her fourth round match at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 15, 2022 California Photo: Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

Madison Keys has been ranked as high as world No. 7 by the WTA, which she first achieved in October 2016. Keys has appeared in one Grand Slam tournament final, the 2017 U.S. Open, the 2016 WTA Finals, and the 2016 Summer Olympics semifinals.

12. Dustin Brown

Dustin Brown reacts during day 2 of the Tennis Point Exhibition Series on May 02, 2020 in Hohr-Grenzhausen, Germany. Photo by Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

Dustin Brown rose to prominence after defeating Rafael Nadal at the 2014 Halle Open and Wimbledon 2015. He is noted for his technique, pace, and entertaining playing style and is known for his trick shots that often excite the crowd. He primarily competes on the ATP Challenger Tour, where he has won 24 overall titles in singles and doubles. His highest career singles ranking was No. 1 in the world.

13. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament 2022 at Ahoy on February 7, 2022 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Photo: Henk Seppen

Source: Getty Images

Tsonga is a member of the Tennis Club de Paris. His highest ATP singles ranking is world No. 5, which he earned in February 2012. He has won 18 ATP titles in singles, including 2 Masters titles in 2008 and 2014 at the Paris Masters and the Canada Masters, respectively. He finished second at 2008 Australian Open and the 2011 ATP World Tour Finals in singles.

14. James Blake

James Blake smiles during an exhibition tennis match before the PGA TOUR Champions PowerShares QQQ Championship on October 27, 2016 in Thousand Oaks, California. Photo: Ryan Young

Source: Getty Images

James Blake is a former professional tennis player from the United States. He was recognized for his quickness and flat, strong forehand. Blake reached 24 solo finals during his career, and his career-high singles ranking was world No. 4.

The top-ranked black tennis players in the world have put in a lot of effort and time to become the best. They, therefore, deserve every achievement and title they have received. They are without a doubt an inspiration to many young up and coming black tennis players.

